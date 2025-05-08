Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - Knight Therapeutics Inc. : Today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Revenues were $88,076, an increase of $1,472 or 2% over the same period in prior-year. Net income was $2,185, compared to a net loss $4,546 in the same period in prior-year. Knight Therapeutics Inc. shares T are trading down $0.29 at $5.78.

