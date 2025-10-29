Cutting-Edge Technologies Leading To Projected Global Artificial Intelligence In Military Market To Reach $19.29 Billion By 2030 - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

New York, NY – October 29, 2025 – Governments worldwide invest heavily in cutting-edge technologies to enhance defense systems' efficiency, precision, and effectiveness via the artificial intelligence in military market. Developing specialized AI chips designed to handle the intensive computational needs of military applications further accelerates this trend. These chips enable real-time decision-making, faster data processing, and seamless integration of AI into defense operations, making them indispensable for modern warfare. The machine learning segment is anticipated to represent the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by its increasing integration into military technologies. Machine learning-enabled military systems have the unique capability to efficiently process and analyze vast amounts of data, which is crucial for modern warfare. These systems can swiftly identify patterns, make predictions, and adapt to changing environments, allowing for real-time decision-making and improved operational efficiency. Furthermore, machine learning plays a pivotal role in enhancing the autonomy of military systems. By enabling more advanced self-control, self-regulation, and self-actuation, machine learning significantly improves the performance of combat systems, allowing them to function with minimal human intervention. This autonomy not only enhances the effectiveness of defense operations but also reduces the risk to personnel. A report from Grand View Research said that the global artificial intelligence in military market size was estimated at USD 9.31 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 19.29 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2025 to 2030. Increased government spending on research and development of advanced AI-enabled military weaponry is a major catalyst. Active Companies leading the way in military & defense operations include VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), BigBear (NYSE: BBAI).

Grand View Research added:“North America holds a significant share of the artificial intelligence in military market, accounting for 32.8% of the revenue in 2024. The artificial intelligence in military market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. Based on technology, the machine learning segment is anticipated to represent the largest revenue share in 2024. Moreover, the rising adoption of big data in the defense sector transforms how threats are analyzed and addressed. AI-powered big data analytics enhances intelligence gathering, predictive capabilities, and operational planning, ensuring a more proactive approach to national security. In addition, increasing private sector investments in research and development fuel innovation, leading to the development of autonomous drones, AI-driven cybersecurity tools, and robotic systems. Growing geopolitical tensions, cross-border conflicts, and the need for technological superiority are further compelling nations to adopt AI in their defense strategies, solidifying their role in shaping the future of modern military operations. Training and simulation, combining system and software engineering principles, are crucial in preparing soldiers for military operations through realistic models and scenarios. The U.S. Army is heavily investing in advanced technologies like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) to enhance infantry training, making it safer and more effective. These immersive technologies allow soldiers to practice complex combat scenarios, improving individual and team readiness. Moreover, the growing reliance on AI-powered cybersecurity to protect military systems is expected to drive further integration of artificial intelligence in the defense sector, increasing its role in both training and defense against evolving cyber threats.”

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) and PVML Enter Execution Phase of Secure-AI Partnership Following Founders Meeting in Tel Aviv – VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV ) (“VisionWave” or the“Company”) a defense-technology company redefining autonomous mission systems, today announced the transition of its collaboration with PVML Ltd. into the initial stages of the execution phase, following a founders meeting at PVML's headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The working sessions brought together Douglas L. Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave; Haggai Ravid, Audit Committee Chair of VisionWave; and PVML co-founders Dr. Shachar Schnapp (CEO) and Rina Galperin (CTO) to chart the next stage of their secure, AI-driven mission-intelligence platform.

The companies are aligning architectures and integration frameworks that connect VisionWave's advanced radar and computer-vision systems with PVML's real-time, data-AI infrastructure – creating a secure digital backbone for autonomous operations where mission data, analytics, and decision logic converge in real time.

Partners Deployment Goals



Active field integration: Initial deployment is planned within select defense units, linking live data streams to real-time operational dashboards.

Accelerated rollout: Joint development milestones extend through 2026 with a full operational platform targeted for 2027.

Performance impact: Preliminary estimates indicate 45–55 percent reductions in data redundancy and 35–40 percent faster coordination across mission domains. Security at the core: Every layer of access, transmission, and model interaction is being governed by PVML's real-time permissions enforcement to guarantee security and control.

“This partnership is moving from vision to execution,” said Douglas L. Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave.“It is our goal to build a secure foundation that allows AI to think and act responsibly inside mission environments – where speed, precision, and trust decide the outcome.”

Dr. Shachar Schnapp, CEO of PVML, added:“Our joint work with VisionWave is seeking to define a new operational language for defense AI – one that lets systems learn and respond in real time without ever compromising data security.” Continued... Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: news/

Other recent developments in the military/defense industries include:

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) a national security leader, and VML (WPP), a global communications company, have recently created Imperium, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology platform designed to enhance U.S. capabilities to conduct information operations.

Imperium enables information dominance through advanced planning, implementation, analysis and assessment tools, in alignment with compliance frameworks and ethical standards. The platform can automatically recognize shifting narratives, emerging threats and opportunities for proactive response in support of U.S. information operations. These capabilities are enabled through Leidos' and VML's combined artificial intelligence (AI) and global communications expertise.

As businesses race to turn massive amounts of data into real-time intelligence that delivers valuable outcomes, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR ) are recently joining forces to eliminate one of AI's biggest barriers-bridging the gap between advanced intelligence and the high-performance network infrastructure required to power the next wave of enterprise transformation.

Lumen and Palantir, industry leaders building core infrastructure for the AI era, today announced a multi-year, multi-million-dollar strategic partnership to help enterprises across every industry deploy AI faster and more securely in complex, multi-cloud environments. Together, they are pursuing solutions pairing Palantir's Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), the company's powerful AI and data operations for modern enterprise, with Lumen Connectivity Fabric, a next-generation digital networking solution for the AI-driven future.

“Palantir frees data, while Lumen moves it. Together, we're uniquely positioned to enable enterprises to unlock their AI ambitions with unprecedented scale and speed,” said Kate Johnson, CEO of Lumen Technologies.“We share the same disruptive DNA-reimagining the foundations of our industries to help others do the same. By bringing AI into real-world operations through a connected ecosystem, we're empowering businesses to reinvent how they operate, compete, and grow.”

BigBear (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of mission-ready AI for national security, recently announced a strategic partnership with Tsecond, Inc. to deliver AI-enabled edge infrastructure for mission-critical operations. The collaboration combines BigBear's ConductorOS orchestration platform with Tsecond's BRYCK platform, enabling U.S. national security organizations to deploy AI more rapidly and reliably at the tactical edge.

“Edge AI must be fast, secure, and simple to deploy under pressure,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.“Together with Tsecond as a preferred partner for hardware at the tactical edge, we're equipping national security teams with the ability to process data within seconds, detect threats sooner, and adapt quickly – even in disconnected environments – for decisive action when it matters most.”

