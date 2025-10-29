India Strengthens Energy Transition Ties With Singapore And Southeast Asia

MENAFN - KNN India)India is exploring partnerships with Singapore and other Southeast Asian nations to accelerate the regional energy transition and enhance energy security.

According to Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Chair Ghanshyam Prasad, India is focusing on interconnecting power grids to share renewable energy efficiently across the region.

A major proposal involves a direct power link between India and Singapore under the“One Sun, One World, One Grid” initiative, which aims to create a unified global renewable energy network.

Through Singapore, the project could extend to other Southeast Asian countries. India plans to export power generated from solar, wind, hydro, and pumped-storage projects, with an initial capacity target of around 2,000 MW.

India has already added over 30,000 MW of renewable energy capacity this year and expects to reach 40,000 MW by the end of 2025.

The country's current pumped-storage capacity stands at 240 GW, with plans to expand it by another 60 GW by 2034. India also aims to achieve 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, supporting its long-term clean energy goals.

Experts suggest that an interconnected South Asia–Southeast Asia grid could extend solar energy availability by nearly 2.5 hours daily, reducing dependence on energy storage and lowering electricity costs.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), average power costs in Southeast Asia could fall from around USD 120/MWh to USD 80/MWh by 2050 as renewable adoption increases.

Meanwhile, Singapore is developing smart energy systems, integrating artificial intelligence and digital solutions to support low-carbon technologies. Its Jurong Island is being transformed into a hub for clean energy and data centre infrastructure.

India's initiative highlights its growing leadership in regional clean energy cooperation and global sustainability efforts.

(KNN Bureau)