Web3mediabreaks Nextplat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) Granted 180-Day Nasdaq Extension To Regain Minimum Bid Price Compliance

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels, announced it has received an additional 180-calendar-day extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Company now has until April 27, 2026, to achieve a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for ten consecutive business days. The extension does not affect the continued listing of NextPlat's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq granted the extension after confirming the Company meets all other listing criteria and has indicated its intent to regain compliance, if necessary, through a reverse stock split.

About NextPlat Corp.

Nextplat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

