Qatar, UK Unite To Tackle Youth Unemployment
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)
Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Education Above All (EAA), and King's Trust International (KTI) have signed an agreement to tackle global youth unemployment and empower young people worldwide, with the aim of reaching over 51,000 youth.
In a statement, QFFD said that the signing ceremony, held on the sidelines of King's Trust International's 10th anniversary celebrations in London, and was signed by Fahad Hamad al-Sulaiti, Director General of QFFD, Mohammed Saad al-Kubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Education Above All Foundation and Will Straw, Chief Executive Officer of King's Trust International.
This partnership, with QFFD as a principal benefactor, will advance KTI's Generation Potential campaign and expand the reach of programmes across Pakistan, Jordan, Nigeria, Ghana and the Caribbean, focusing on promoting youth empowerment, economic inclusion, and gender equality.
These efforts aim to equip the next generation with the skills, confidence, and opportunities they need to thrive in an increasingly complex job market, while placing a particular emphasis on youth in fragile and underserved communities, especially young women and marginalised groups, empowering them to play an active role in driving sustainable development and building resilient, inclusive societies.
Fahad Hamad al-Sulaiti, Director General of QFFD, stated: "At the heart of our mission at QFFD lies a deep belief in the potential of young people to shape a better and more sustainable future for all. Through this partnership, we are investing in youth as catalysts of development, equipping them with the tools and opportunities to lead positive change within their communities. Empowering youth is an investment in peace, prosperity, and shared humanity, and together we are reaffirming our collective commitment to ensure that no young person is left behind."
Mohammed al-Kubaisi, CEO of EAA Foundation, said: "At Education Above All Foundation, we believe that empowering youth with the skills and knowledge to navigate the green economy is fundamental to achieving sustainable development. With the support of our strategic partner, Qatar Fund for Development, and through our collaboration with The King's Trust International, we are creating opportunities that not only transform individual lives but also drive collective action toward a more equitable and resilient world."
Will Straw, Chief Executive of King's Trust International, added: "We are deeply grateful to Qatar Fund for Development for their visionary support. This partnership enables us to reach more young people than ever before, equipping them with the skills, confidence, and support they need to shape their own futures. Young people today face enormous challenges, from economic instability to the climate crisis. But they also represent our greatest hope. Through this partnership with QFFD, we are not only investing in their potential but are amplifying their voices, unlocking their talents, and standing alongside them as they build a better future for us all."
This partnership reflects the enduring bilateral relations and shared vision between Qatar and the United Kingdom, united in their commitment to advancing human development, fostering social inclusion, and expanding economic opportunity, thereby contributing to a more equitable and sustainable global future. (QNA)
