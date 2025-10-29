Abu Dhabi Partners With Global Tech Leaders To Support Major AI Training Initiative For Public Sector

Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle University, and Core42 will equip more than 20,000 government employees with cutting-edge AI skills and tools

Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2025 – The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) announced further partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, Oracle University and Core42, a G42 Company.

The collaboration supports DGE's initiative by providing government employees with access to AI learning programmes, accelerating Abu Dhabi's drive to become the world's first fully AI-native government by 2027.

H.E. Dr. Yasir Al Naqbi, a Director General at DGE, said:“Abu Dhabi is already living the AI future and we're scaling it across every level of government. By joining forces with global leaders in technology, we are equipping our workforce with world-class AI expertise. This commitment turns our ambition into tangible progress as we near our goal of becoming the world's first AI-native government by 2027. Abu Dhabi is setting the benchmark of what AI-powered public service looks like both for our people and as a model for the world.”

Building on a foundation of 95 per cent workforce readiness and more than 100 live AI use cases deployed across more than 40 government entities, the initiative delivers best-in-class skilling courses and state-of-the-art tools to enable over 20,000 public servants to deliver AI-powered services for the Abu Dhabi community.

The programmes feature enhanced, role-based learning pathways; spanning executives, policy leaders, programme managers, data practitioners, engineers, and frontline teams, offered in Arabic and English.

As part of the collaboration with Microsoft, the AI Skills Initiative will accelerate capability-building across strategic sectors to support responsible and enterprise-scale AI deployment. AWS will deliver comprehensive AI-focused training and its School of Security (SoS) programme to advance digital transformation and cybersecurity skills with AWS Skill Builder integrated into DGE's Tomouh platform for seamless access to learning content.

Oracle University brings globally recognised AI and data management credentials integrated within government learning pathways. Meanwhile, Core42, in collaboration with global partners, provides access to advanced AI models, empowering the development of custom solutions that further enhance public services.

By consolidating advanced training, industry-recognised certifications, and hands-on labs, DGE empowers Abu Dhabi's workforce to deepen expertise that sets a global benchmark for responsible and effective AI deployment in the public sector. This comprehensive approach accelerates digital transformation and ensures that AI is applied human-centrically, underpinning Abu Dhabi as a world leader in AI-powered public service.

Partner Quotes:

Amr Kamel, General Manager, Microsoft UAE, said:“Abu Dhabi is setting a global benchmark for public sector innovation, and Microsoft is proud to support this journey. Through our AI National Skills Initiative, we are equipping government employees at every level with advanced digital and AI capabilities. By partnering with Abu Dhabi's Department of Government Enablement, we're helping public servants unlock the full potential of AI-empowering them to deliver smarter, faster, and more personalised services for every citizen, resident and business in Abu Dhabi. Our commitment is to ensure that every government employee has the skills and tools needed to lead in an AI-enabled future, driving excellence in public service and supporting Abu Dhabi's vision to become the world's first fully AI-native government.”

Chris Erasmus, General Manager, UAE, Rest of Middle East and North Africa at AWS, said:“AWS is proud to enable AI transformation across Abu Dhabi's public sector through this program. By integrating the government's learning management system with the AWS Skill Builder, alongside our AWS School of Security program, we're helping build advanced AI capabilities and enhance cybersecurity awareness among government employees. This collaboration demonstrates how technology education can accelerate government innovation and digital transformation.”

Amr El Guindy, VP & GM Customer Success Services, MEA, Oracle, said:“Abu Dhabi's commitment to building AI capabilities across every government role is inspiring. By integrating our globally recognised AI and data management credentials into DGE's learning pathways, we're helping public servants apply AI confidently and responsibly in real-world scenarios.”

Talal M. Al Kaissi, EVP, Chief Partnerships & Government Affairs Officer, Core42, said:“We are proud to support Abu Dhabi in creating a truly AI-native government. Through strategic collaborations with leading technology partners, Core42 empowers public servants to develop custom AI solutions, enabling smarter, faster, and more personalised services for the community.”

About DGE:

The Department of Government Enablement (DGE) is enabling Abu Dhabi government entities to unlock their potential and shape the government of the future. DGE provides next-generation government services via effortless customer experiences and formulates policies and frameworks to enable a streamlined, resilient, and fully technology-empowered government that can best support government entities, citizens, and residents with seamless and customer-centric service delivery.

DGE was established in 2023, bringing multiple government entities under one organisation: the Department of Government Support, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Human Resources Authority, Abu Dhabi School of Government, TAMM, and Mawaheb, with the Statistics Center Abu Dhabi as an affiliate entity. DGE leads the digital transformation for the Abu Dhabi Government.