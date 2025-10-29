403
Digital Dubai Youth Council Participates In The Young Professionals Forum To Advance Youth Empowerment In Decision-Making
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) During the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors' Forum 2025 The Digital Dubai Youth Council took part in the Youth Retreat held alongside the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors' Forum 2025, hosted by Expo City Dubai from October 27 to 29, 2025, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The summit serves as a global platform bringing together city leaders, policymakers, visionaries, and international experts to exchange ideas and insights on the future of sustainable cities, economic growth, and contemporary urban challenges, with the participation of distinguished leaders from across the world. Organized by The Executive Council of Dubai and Expo City Dubai, the Youth Retreat gathered 120 young men and women from over 40 cities worldwide to discuss youth-led visions and initiatives in urban development, innovation, sustainability, and their role as active partners in shaping the smart and sustainable cities of the future. The Digital Dubai Youth Council participated under the theme of Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence, contributing to discussions that support Digital Dubai's vision to accelerate the digital transformation of cities through secure, sovereign, and innovation-driven approaches. The sessions addressed key topics including the adoption of comprehensive AI and digital service models in the government sector, building secure and sovereign digital infrastructure that safeguards data and drives innovation, and exploring the role of robotics and autonomous systems in advancing urban services. The discussions also emphasized empowering youth to lead future innovations while ensuring a balance between the rapid advancement of AI and the principles of ethical governance and equitable access to technology. H.E. Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of Dubai Data and statistics, part of Digital Dubai, commended the retreat and its objectives, saying:“Youth are the renewable energy, creative mind, and ambitious spirit of Dubai. Through engaging in such discussions held in this retreat, young people expand their global perspectives and exchange knowledge that benefits all. In Dubai, youth empowerment is not a slogan; it is a deeply rooted principle and a living embodiment of our leadership's vision throughout every stage of our national journey.
At Digital Dubai, we believe that true innovation emerges from an environment that embraces youth, granting them trust and the freedom to explore and create. These young talents do not merely adapt to change; they lead it with their creativity and forward-thinking mindset. Their participation in international forums such as this reflects Dubai's human and intellectual identity; the city that has made innovation a w lifestyle and youth empowerment a bridge to the future.” Reem Al Falasi, Chairperson of the Dubai Youth Council and the Digital Dubai Youth Council, highlighted the importance of participation, stating:“The Youth Retreat offers a unique platform to connect with peers from around the world, exchange experiences, and explore innovative ideas that can inform practical solutions for policymakers. Our participation reflects our belief in the role of youth as a driving force behind progress and digital transformation. At Digital Dubai, we continue to develop advanced technological solutions and foster an integrated digital ecosystem that enhances quality of life and reinforces Dubai's position as a leading smart city that delivers seamless, secure, and innovative services reflecting its vision for a more sustainable and connected future.” This participation underscores Digital Dubai's commitment to empowering youth and enabling them to lead digital transformation and shape the future of smart cities.
