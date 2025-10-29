Bengal Beating Case: Custom Officer Moves Calcutta HC On Police Inaction

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 29 (IANS) A Customs Department officer has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking justice after allegedly being assaulted by a mob in the Sonarpur area of South 24 Parganas district, following a minor road accident.

The officer, Pradeep Kumar, filed a petition before the court on Wednesday, accusing the local police of inaction in the matter.

Justice Suvra Ghosh allowed the petition to be admitted and heard.

In his plea, Kumar urged the court to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident and requested that the investigation be monitored by the court.

The incident occurred on Friday night when Kumar was returning home from work. A minor collision with a local auto-rickshaw led to an argument between him and the driver. Though the matter was initially resolved with the intervention of bystanders, the situation escalated later.

According to the petition, the auto driver, accompanied by around 55 individuals, allegedly stormed into Kumar's residence in the Sonarpur Megacity area, broke down the door, and assaulted him.

His wife and children were also reportedly attacked during the incident.

While the Sonarpur police arrested the auto driver and three of his associates, all four were later granted bail by the Baruipur court.

Subsequently, a molestation case was filed against Kumar by the auto driver, who accused him of molesting his mother.

Kumar has alleged that the police failed to take appropriate action against the attackers and instead registered a case against him based on what he claims are false allegations.

In response to the incident, local police officials and Trinamool Congress MLA Lovely Maitra visited the area on Tuesday night. Authorities have since deployed police personnel at Kumar's residence from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily, along with increased night patrolling. Administrative officials have assured that such incidents will not recur.

Police have stated that they are treating complaints from both parties with due seriousness and are conducting a thorough investigation.