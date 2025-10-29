Slave Lake Zinc Secures Funding Through Northwest Territories Mining Incentive Program (MIP) To Advance O'connor Lake Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been awarded a grant under the Northwest Territories Mining Incentive Program (MIP) by the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT).

This non-dilutive funding will be allocated toward the ongoing and planned critical mineral exploration and delineation work at the Company's 100% owned O'Connor Lake Property, located in the prolific South Slave Magmatic zone.

Advancing Critical Mineral Exploration

The MIP grant, administered by the NWT Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment (ITI), is designed to stimulate and support high-quality mineral exploration activities throughout the Territory. This significant financial support directly validates the potential of the O'Connor Lake Project, which holds historic showings of zinc, lead, gold, silver, and copper, as well as other critical minerals potential.

The funds will specifically support:



The compilation and interpretation of data gathered during the recent successful field program, focusing on defining high-priority drill targets. Geochemical and geological surveys aimed at confirming the known mineralized zones.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support from the Government of the Northwest Territories through the MIP program," stated Ritch Wigham, CEO & Director of Slave Lake Zinc. "This non-dilutive funding allows us to maximize the geological potential of O'Connor Lake and accelerate our exploration timeline. It underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in driving resource development in the NWT, especially as we focus on critical minerals vital for North America's green economy transition."

The O'Connor Lake Property is strategically located approximately 100 km east of Fort Resolution, offering favorable access and proximity to existing infrastructure. Slave Lake Zinc is committed to executing its exploration program responsibly and in collaboration with local Indigenous communities.