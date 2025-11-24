Second Katara Falconry And Hunting Championship To Begin On Wednesday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second edition of the Katara Falconry and Hunting Championship is set to begin on Wednesday, November 26, at the Marmi Sabkha in Sealine. In a statement yesterday, Director of Championships for the Qatar Falconry Association and Head of the Marmi Festival, Mutaib Al-Qahtani, announced the schedule for the various events taking place within the championship. He indicated that once the registration process was completed, the number of participants in each competition was confirmed, a draw was conducted among the competitors, and the timing for each competition was established individually.

Mutaib Al-Qahtani disclosed that the championship will kick off on Wednesday morning, November 26, 2025, with the qualifying rounds for the falconry competition for groups 1 through 7.

Participants are required to arrive by 5:30am, and the competitions will begin as soon as visibility conditions improve. He also mentioned that, simultaneously with the initiation of the falconry competition, the qualifying rounds for the falconry competition in the“Gyrfalcon chick” and“Gyrfalcon-Peregrine hybrid” categories will commence, with participants expected to arrive by 7:30am.

The Director of the Al-Qannas Association Championships and Head of the Marmi Festival elaborated that the following day will feature the qualifying rounds for the falconry competition for groups 8 through 14, along with the qualifying rounds for the“Gyrfalcon chick” and“Gyrfalcon-Peregrine hybrid” falconry competitions.

On Friday, November 28, the qualifying rounds for the falconry competition for groups 15 through 20 will occur, in addition to the finals for the“Gyrfalcon-Peregrine hybrid” falconry competition and the qualifying rounds for the“Gyrfalcon-Peregrine hybrid” category.

On Saturday, November 29, participants will experience a day filled with excitement and suspense as they compete in various events. The morning will commence with the qualifying rounds for the falconry competition for groups 21 through 26, followed by the qualifying rounds for the“Free-Flying” category. In the afternoon, the Promising Falconer competition will take place alongside the qualifying rounds for the Saluki race. Promising falconers are required to arrive starting at 1pm, while those participating in the Saluki race should arrive starting at 2:30pm.

Al-Qahtani mentioned that Sunday will be reserved for the qualifying rounds of the falconry competition, which will include the finals for the“Gyrfalcon-Peregrine hybrid” category as well as the qualifying rounds for the same category. The subsequent day, Monday, December 1, will feature the finals for the falconry competition in the categories of“Gyrfalcon-Peregrine hybrid,”“Gyrfalcon-Peregrine hybrid,”“Gyrfalcon-Peregrine hybrid,” and“Gyrfalcon-Peregrine hybrid.”

On Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the final of the falconry competition will occur, while concurrently, the qualifying rounds for the falconry competition will be conducted for the categories of“Peregrine Falcon Chick” and“Peregrine Falcon Adult.”

The Director of the Falconers Association Championships and Head of the Marmi Festival indicated that Wednesday, December 3, 2025, will be filled with numerous finals for the falconry competition in the categories of“Gyrfalcon Adult,”“Peregrine Falcon Chick (Local Bred),” and the final for local breeds, which includes“Peregrine Falcon Chick,”“Gyrfalcon Chick,”“Gyrfalcon-Peregrine hybrid chick,” and“Gyrfalcon-Peregrine hybrid chick.”

On the concluding day, December 6, 2025, the finals of the falconry competition will be conducted for the categories of“Elite Round,”“Peregrine Falcon Chick,”“Peregrine Falcon Chick,”“Peregrine Falcon Adult,” and“Peregrine Falcon Adult.”

Five falcons that achieved the best times in the finals of the Gyrfalcon chick, Gyrfalcon-Peregrine hybrid chick, Gyrfalcon chick, and Gyrfalcon chick categories, totaling 20 falcons, will qualify for the elite round. This is in addition to the Saluki race final.