Avoiding Cybersecurity Nightmares: Comptia To Offer Prevention Tips At Upcoming Global Knowledge Webinar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strengthening cybersecurity readiness by learning from past mistakes will highlight the conversation when CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications, and other organizations take part in an upcoming Global Knowledge webinar.

“Beyond the Breach: Lessons from Real Cybersecurity Incidents” is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 6, at 9 a.m. EST.

Dr. James Stanger, chief technology evangelist at CompTIA, is among the scheduled speakers. He will be joined by cybersecurity authorities from EC-Council and CQURE Academy.

“We're going to tell some scary stories that are appropriate for the current season, both in terms of cybersecurity and Halloween,” Dr. Stanger said.“But you will also hear about good things. Understanding the mistakes and missteps that led to past data breaches can inform our decision-making on strategies and tactics that reduce the chances of a breach and limit the damage if an attack occurs. You'll also hear about great career pathway steps that cybersecurity learners and leaders both can take.”

Panelists will examine what really happened in major cyber incidents and explain the lessons cybersecurity teams can learn from them. They will discuss proactive defense measures that can reduce risk and offer best practices in ethical hacking, incident response and more. Webinar attendees will walk away with practical strategies to strengthen their organization's cybersecurity posture, close critical gaps and prepare for incident response.

The webinar is sponsored by Global Knowledge, a worldwide leader in IT and technology training, helping individuals and organizations build the skills they need to succeed in an ever-changing world. Register at Beyond the Breach: Lessons from Real Cybersecurity Incidents.

