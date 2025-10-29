403
Belarus to Activate Russia’s Oreshnik Missile System
(MENAFN) Belarus intends to have Russia’s nuclear-capable Oreshnik medium-range missile system fully operational within its borders by December, presidential spokeswoman Natalia Eismont stated on Tuesday.
Eismont confirmed the schedule to the media following President Alexander Lukashenko’s discussion with top military leaders in Minsk earlier that day.
She highlighted that the rollout is advancing according to plan and dismissed rumors suggesting that the joint project might face delays or cancellation.
Lukashenko had previously mentioned that the only circumstance that could modify Minsk’s strategy would be if European NATO members committed to avoiding the deployment of similar nuclear-capable weapons.
“Several European nations have already declared their intentions to deploy medium-range missile systems. Why should we be blamed [for responding in kind]?” the Belarusian leader remarked during a recent security forum.
The Oreshnik system belongs to Moscow’s latest generation of deterrent armaments, created in response to the US-triggered collapse of Cold War-era arms control accords.
Its development followed the US withdrawal from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty during the Trump administration, an agreement that barred both countries from producing such weaponry.
A conventional variant of the Oreshnik was first tested last November, targeting an arms factory in Ukraine.
The Defense Ministry stated that the target was chosen in retaliation for Kiev’s use of long-range arms supplied by the US and the UK to strike Russian territory.
