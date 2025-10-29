Shura Council Speaker Meets Several Ambassadors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Speaker of Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met separately yesterday with Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany H E Oliver Owcza (pictured), Ambassador of the Republic of Poland H E Tomasz Sadzinski, and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the State of Qatar H E Yun Hyunsoo. During the meetings, they reviewed the relations between Qatar and each of Germany, Poland, and Korea, particularly in the parliamentary field, and ways to further strengthen them.