Nvidia Plans to Acquire USD1B Stake in Nokia

2025-10-29 02:53:15
(MENAFN) Nokia revealed on Tuesday that Nvidia will acquire a $1 billion stake in the networking giant.

In a statement, Nokia said it will issue more than 166 million new shares, with the funds intended to support its AI initiatives and other general corporate purposes.

The two companies also confirmed a strategic partnership to jointly advance next-generation 6G technology.

“Nokia and NVIDIA have agreed to collaborate on AI networking solutions and explore opportunities to incorporate Nokia’s data center switching and optical technologies in NVIDIA’s future AI infrastructure architecture,” the statement said.

The timing coincides with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s upcoming keynote at the company’s developer conference in Washington, DC, where he is expected to discuss joint projects and future plans with Nokia.

In recent months, Nvidia has taken stakes in multiple strategic partners as it solidifies its position at the forefront of the AI sector. Following the announcement, Nokia’s shares surged by as much as 26%.

