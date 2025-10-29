403
PST Group AB Shares Will Be Removed From The Baltic Main List On 12 December 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PST Group AB informs that Nasdaq Vilnius has changed the effective date of the decision made on October 16, 2025, regarding the delisting of PST Group AB shares from the Official List – instead of the previously set date of December 31, 2025, the new effective date is December 12, 2025.
The shares of PST Group AB (PTR1L, ISIN code LT0000101446) will be delisted from the Main List after the trading session on December 12, 2025, which will be the last day to trade these shares on Nasdaq Vilnius.
More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360
