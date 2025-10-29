403
Fastrack Afterhours: The UFO Party That Brought Fashion, Music, and Mayhem to Mumbai and Bangalore
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Delhi, 28th October, 2025: Fastrack lit up Mumbai and Bangalore with Afterhours, a wild new party series that marked the brand’s bold return to India’s nightlife. Partnering with Crab Culture, the youth brand took over Bonobo, Mumbai, and The Conservatory, Bangalore, transforming them into interstellar dance floors to celebrate its latest drop: the UFO Collection, a line of watches inspired by the allure and enigma of outer space.
From DJ Nida and Aayna’s pulsing sets in Mumbai to Unnayanaa’s vinyl spin and Siiry’s sonic journey in Bangalore, each city turned into a fashion-forward, neon-lit celebration of sound and self-expression. The crowd? A mix of Fastrack loyalists, creators, and culture shapers- Prerna Massey, Tosadda, Shantanu Hazarika, and more; who matched the night’s futuristic vibe with fearless fits and unfiltered energy.
Speaking about the event, Danny Jacob, Brand Head, Fastrack, said, “Partying today is different. Gen Z is redefining what it means to have a good time. It is no longer about noise and chaos. It is about curated experiences, bold expression, and discovering new sounds. That is exactly what we set out to create with Afterhours, something fresh, immersive, and unmistakably Fastrack.”
Launched during the festive season, Fastrack Afterhours flips the script from traditional celebrations to what comes after the afterparty. It’s the pulse of the new generation: free-spirited, experimental, and high on expression.
With Afterhours, Fastrack once again proves it’s more than a watch brand; it’s a movement that thrives where fashion, music, and nightlife collide.
About Fastrack
Fastrack is India’s iconic youth brand, known for its irreverent energy and design-first attitude. With watches, wearables, and accessories that define the zeitgeist, Fastrack continues to shape how young India lives, plays, and celebrates in style.
