Urgent Blood Donation Calls Reflect Life-Saving Need

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the Qatar National Blood Donor Centre frequently issuing urgent calls for blood donations, health experts are emphasising that these appeals are not random; they are driven by real-time medical needs to ensure hospitals never face shortages of life-saving blood supplies.

Executive Director of the Transfusion Medicine Division and Head of Hemovigilance at Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Dr. Aysha AlMaliki, in an interview with The Peninsula, said that the centre, as the sole entity responsible for collecting and distributing blood in Qatar, constantly monitors its inventory to maintain critical supply levels across all hospitals.

“Urgent appeals are issued when stock levels of a particular blood group show a declining trend,” Dr. AlMaliki said.



“This ensures a sustainable and adequate blood supply remains available at all times.”

According to her, several factors contribute to these recurrent donation calls, from the limited shelf life of blood components to seasonal fluctuations in donor turnout.

“Platelets, for example, have a shelf life of only seven days, which means we need continuous fresh collection,” she said.“And during holidays or Ramadan, donations tend to decline as many residents travel, so proactive appeals become essential.”

The shortage is often most critical for rare blood types, especially negative groups such as O-, A-, and B-negative, which are harder to maintain due to limited availability and steady demand.

“The O- blood group is particularly vital,” she said,“because it's the universal donor, it can be given to any patient when their blood type is unknown, making it invaluable in emergencies.”

However, Dr. AlMaliki noted that the public's response to donation appeals remains overwhelmingly positive.

“Each call generates an extraordinary turnout,” she said.“We see support from both regular donors and first-time contributors, and what's especially encouraging is the growing participation of young people in the community.”

The National Blood Donor Centre most frequently appeals for O+ and O- blood types, which play a crucial role in emergency care and trauma situations.

These are strategically stocked across HMC's trauma, surgery, and maternity units to ensure immediate availability when seconds matter.

While whole blood and red cells can be stored for up to 42 days, their ongoing use in surgeries, cancer treatments, and chronic blood disorders demands a constant replenishment cycle.

“There is simply no substitute for human blood,” Dr. AlMaliki emphasised.“It cannot be manufactured; it must come from donors like you.”

She urged the public to see blood donation not as an occasional act, but as a regular community habit.

“In less than an hour, you can save up to three lives,” she said.“Every day, someone in Qatar, a child fighting cancer, a mother in labour, or a trauma victim, it depends on your generosity.”

Dr. AlMaliki concluded with an appealing message:“Don't wait for the perfect time, the need is constant. One donation can save three lives and create ripples of impact. Be the reason someone gets a second chance at life. Be the hero who shows up when it matters most.”