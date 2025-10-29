Ethereum's Fusaka Fork Goes Mainnet After Hoodi Launch

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum has reached a pivotal moment as its highly anticipated Fusaka upgrade enters the final stages of testing ahead of its official mainnet deployment scheduled for December 3. This upgrade promises significant enhancements in network scalability, security, and efficiency, aligning with Ethereum's broader roadmap to address the blockchain trilemma of decentralization, security, and scalability. The successful completion of the latest testnet milestone marks a critical step in the network's ongoing evolution to support future growth and adoption.



Ethereum's Fusaka upgrade successfully completed testing on the Hoodi testnet, paving the way for mainnet launch on December 3.

The upgrade introduces several Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) focused on improving scalability, security, and zero-knowledge rollup efficiency.

Fusaka will be implemented over three stages, including a hard fork to increase blob capacity and unlock parallel execution of smart contracts.

The upgrade aims to strengthen Ethereum's position amid ongoing leadership changes within the Ethereum Foundation and rising ETH prices. Following Fusaka, the network will prepare for the Glamsterdam upgrade, continuing its scalability-focused“Surge” phase.

Ethereum's upcoming Fusaka upgrade is now live on the testnet Hoodi, marking a major milestone ahead of its mainnet launch scheduled for December 3. The upgrade will introduce several key improvements to the blockchain, including new Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) aimed at boosting network performance and security.

“Another smooth upgrade, another key milestone on the road to Fusaka,” commented Nethermind, a prominent validator client, after successfully completing the testnet fork. Fusaka will implement features such as Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS) via EIP-7594, allowing validators to read smaller data chunks on layer 2 networks, thus enhancing node efficiency. Other included EIPs, like EIP-7825 and EIP-7935, focus on increasing the gas limit and improving execution efficiency in preparation for parallel transaction processing, an essential step towards Ethereum's scalability ambitions.

Source: Nethermind

This technical milestone comes amidst recent leadership shake-ups at the Ethereum Foundation, with several key contributors departing and vocal critics questioning the network's strategic direction. Despite these internal shifts, ETH has experienced a robust rally, reaching an all-time high this year driven by increased institutional adoption and inflows into exchange-traded funds.

Fusaka's Implementation Roadmap

The deployment of Fusaka will unfold across three phases: First, the mainnet launch; second, activation of the EIP for blob capacity enhancement; and third, the second hard fork to further increase blob capacity. Once fully operational, the upgrade will set the stage for the subsequent Glamsterdam upgrade, a key component of Ethereum's“Surge” plan aimed at boosting network scalability.

Source: Consensys

Addressing the Blockchain Trilemma

Fusaka is part of Ethereum's strategic effort to better balance the notorious blockchain trilemma - decentralization, security, and scalability. Historically, Ethereum prioritized decentralization and security, often limiting scalability. Recent competitors like Solana and Sui have focused more on rapid transaction speeds, prompting Ethereum to innovate with upgrades like Fusaka to close this gap.

This upgrade follows Ethereum's last major update, Pectra, which improved staking processes and wallet features, enhancing user experience and stability. Moving forward, Ethereum's roadmap continues to reflect a focus on scalability, culminating in the anticipated Glamsterdam upgrade, which aims to further bolster network throughput.

