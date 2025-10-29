Kolkata Film Fest to Feature 215 Films from 39 Countries

Kolkata- A total of 215 films from 39 countries will be screened at the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), which will be held from November 6-13 at 21 theatres across Kolkata, state minister Aroop Biswas said on Tuesday.

The inauguration, which will be attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will take place on November 6 with the screening of the timeless Bengali classic 'Saptapadi' (1961), starring matinee idol Uttam Kumar and film diva Suchitra Sen, as the inaugural film.

The other guests at the inauguration event will be announced soon.

Of the 215 films - there will be 185 full-length feature works and 30 short films - in 18 Indian languages and 30 foreign languages.

Nineteen Polish films will be screened, with the European nation being the focus country this year.