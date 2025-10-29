Azerbaijan's Industrial Push Builds Non-Oil Future Through Regional Growth

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan's focus on industrialization and economic diversification is emerging not merely as a policy directive but as a strategic imperative. In the face of volatile global oil prices, the country is investing heavily in non-oil sectors to ensure sustainable economic growth while positioning itself as a regional hub for high-value manufacturing. The recent visits of President Ilham Aliyev to industrial facilities in the Sabirabad and Imishli districts underscore the government's commitment to translating policy into tangible economic outcomes.

To date, Azerbaijan has established nine industrial parks and four industrial districts, providing a comprehensive infrastructure platform for a growing manufacturing base. The Sabirabad Industrial District, established in 2017, spans 20.3 hectares and hosts eight registered residents, generating over 100 jobs with a cumulative investment of more than 10 million manats. These facilities collectively demonstrate how state-led industrialization can catalyze private sector growth, promote regional development, and create employment opportunities.

During his October 28 visit, President Aliyev inspected a series of industrial facilities, highlighting the diversity and technological sophistication of Azerbaijan's emerging non-oil sectors:

- Agrochemical Production –“Humix” LLC: Established in 2021, the facility produces organic-mineral, chemical, and granular fertilizers using Turkish, Chinese, and local technologies. With an annual capacity of 18,000 tons and support from the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, the project exemplifies how targeted financial incentives can encourage domestic manufacturing and export potential.

- Seed Production –“Azera Tokhumchulug” LLC: Using advanced Turkish technologies, the facility produces a wide array of seeds, including hybrid corn, sunflower, barley, wheat, and alfalfa. The project demonstrates the integration of agricultural production with industrial processing, a key step in creating value chains that enhance rural incomes while fostering food security.

- Cotton Processing –“Tashobasi” LLC: Operational since 2023, this plant utilizes European and Turkish machinery to produce lint and technical fiber, generating 80 permanent jobs and seasonal employment for 300 farm workers. The high export share of its output highlights Azerbaijan's capacity to compete in international textile markets.

- Water Filtration Equipment –“Firtina Su Sistemleri” LLC: Established in 2024, the facility produces 210,000 filters and 15,000 water purification devices annually for domestic and regional markets, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye. This illustrates the country's strategy to expand into high-demand industrial goods with export potential.

- Barley Malt Processing –“Promalt” LLC: Inaugurated in Imishli, the facility represents the first modern barley malt production plant in the South Caucasus, integrating advanced Swiss machinery and fully automated systems. With an annual capacity of 11,000 tons and partnerships with key domestic players like “Azersheker” and“Azersun Holding,” the project strengthens agro-industrial integration, supports localization of production, and ensures sustainable raw material supply for breweries.

These developments highlight several key trends in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector: first, a deliberate effort to integrate advanced foreign technologies with local production capabilities; second, the strategic role of state incentives and development funds in accelerating industrial growth; and third, a focus on export-oriented manufacturing that aligns with regional trade opportunities.

Analytically, these investments serve multiple purposes. They reduce the economy's reliance on oil revenues, create a diversified industrial base capable of generating employment across urban and rural areas, and enhance Azerbaijan's position in global supply chains. Moreover, by prioritizing agro-industrial processing, chemical production, and high-value manufacturing, the government is laying the groundwork for long-term economic resilience, technological upgrading, and regional competitiveness.

President Aliyev's engagement with these facilities underscores a broader economic strategy: industrialization is not confined to major cities but is being actively promoted in regional centers, ensuring balanced economic development across the country. As Azerbaijan continues to leverage its industrial districts, business incentives, and technological partnerships, the nation is steadily transforming its economic landscape from resource dependency toward a diversified, innovation-driven model.