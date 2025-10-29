Turkmen Gala Seals Partnership Deal With Emerson In Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Turkmen company Türkmen Gala has struck a deal with the international corporation Emerson, officially tying the knot as its partner in Turkmenistan, Sales specialist Abdylla Klychev told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2025 conference in Ashgabat, Klychev stated that the partnership with Emerson will create new opportunities for introducing advanced solutions in automation, industrial control, and digital production management technologies across the country.

"Turkmen Gala has become the exclusive partner of Emerson in Turkmenistan. This is an important step toward developing the technological infrastructure of the country's oil and gas sector," he said.

Founded in 2011, Turkmen Gala is active in the oil and gas, energy, and chemical industries. The company employs more than 150 people and cooperates with over 40 international brands.

"Our partnership with Emerson will allow us to offer clients in Turkmenistan innovative products and services that meet global standards. We also plan to expand cooperation with Petronas and Dragon Oil and to train local specialists to work with high-tech equipment," the company representative added.

Klychev underscored that Turkmen Gala's engagement in the conference is strategically oriented towards exhibiting partner apparatus and methodologies while fortifying alliances with pivotal stakeholders in Turkmenistan's oil and gas market.