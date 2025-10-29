Apostlegraceprophet J J Ammons Shares A Divine Blueprint For Spiritual Living In Knucklehead

Renowned spiritual teacher Apostlegraceprophet J. J. Ammons delivers an inspiring message of transformation in his new book, Knucklehead-a work dedicated to guiding humanity toward a deeper understanding of what it truly means to live by, with, and in a spiritual mind.

Written during a 40-day and 40-night fast, Knucklehead explores the path to shutting off the carnal mind and embracing the life of Jesus Christ within. Ammons emphasizes that the life of Christ is not merely a belief system, but a way of being-a divine relationship that empowers individuals to walk in unity with God.

“I wrote this book for the hope of mankind getting a better knowledge of being one spirit with God Almighty and His Son Jesus, who is Christ,” Ammons shares.“It's a dedication to humanity, reminding us that the true way to live a great life is through God and Christ.”

About the Author

Born on a cold Thanksgiving Day-November 24, 1960-in Houston, Texas, Apostlegraceprophet J. J. Ammons has lived a life deeply rooted in faith and divine purpose. He began his spiritual journey at just 14 years old, and by age 16, the Lord Jesus chose him to serve as a spiritual guide to heavyweight champion George Foreman.

Ammons' devotion to spreading the Word of God and helping others strengthen their relationship with Christ has inspired his growing body of work. In addition to Knucklehead, he has authored The Book of Jerry and Universal Devotional #365. Notably, George Foreman personally read and approved all three of Ammons' books before his passing-affirming their profound spiritual significance.

A Message of Faith and Renewal

Through Knucklehead, Ammons invites readers to rise above worldly distractions and embrace the peace, understanding, and purpose found in the spiritual mind. His words serve as both a teaching and a testimony-illuminating the transformative power of Christ's presence within each believer.

Book Availability

Knucklehead by Apostlegraceprophet J. J. Ammons is available now. Readers seeking spiritual growth, enlightenment, and a renewed sense of divine purpose will find this book a powerful companion on their journey of faith.







Apostlegraceprophet J J Ammons and wife Kerri Ammons celebrated his 50th preaching anniversary. July 17, 1975-July 17, 2025.