Mommy-To-Be Bharti Singh Craves For 'Amritsari Kulche' During Pregnancy

Mumbai Oct 29 (IANS) Indian television host Bharti Singh, who is expecting her second child, recently shared a post on her social media account highlighting her pregnancy cravings.

In the story, she wrote,“Amritsar wale kulche khaane ka bohot man karraha hai (I feel like having Amritsari Kulche),” with a crying and sulking emoticon. For the uninitiated, Bharti and her husband, Haarsh, announced their second pregnancy through a heartwarming social media post while the couple, along with their elder son, Lakshya, and family, were in Switzerland on a family trip earlier this month.

They were all seen having a ball of a time. Bharti recently shared an emotional video on her YouTube channel where she was seen having an emotional conversation with her son Lakshya, fondly known as Gola, about the arrival of his soon-to-be sibling. Bharti was seen preparing her young son for the changes that lie ahead.

In the vlog, Bharti was seen gently explaining to Lakshya that he will soon have to share his mother's love with his younger sibling but was also assuring him that no matter what, she will always love him the most in the world, even more than the newborn. Bharti's assurance made Lakshya smile, who reacted with a surprising maturity. Instead of showing any signs of insecurity or jealousy, the little boy responded by saying that Bharti should love the little baby equally and that he too will love the baby a lot. The comedian was visibly moved by his words, as he was seen wiping away tears as her son spoke with a lot of understanding for his age. In one of the most adorable moments further, Lakshya referred to the unborn baby as his "own son" and called him "Mera Beta", making Bharti emotional all the more.

Towards the end of the video, Bharti admitted that she feels nervous about balancing her time and affection between both children. She says she wants to ensure that neither of them feels left out and both feel equally loved, attended to, and well parented.

For the uninitiated, Bharti Singh tied the knot with writer-producer Haarsh Limbaachiya in December 2017 in Goa. The couple welcomed their first child, Lakshya, on April 3, 2022.