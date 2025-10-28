GHB Forum Drew Audience From 30 Countries

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Reinforcing the size of the halal market, Brazil's importance as a supplier in this niche, and the country's growth prospects in the sector, the Global Halal Brazil (GHB) Business Forum, the largest halal discussion platform in the Americas, concluded on Tuesday (28). Speaking at the closing on behalf of the(ABCC ), diplomat Osmar Chohfi, former president and current member of ABCC's Board, highlighted the market's strong momentum.

Chohfi spoke at the closing of the GHB Forum

“It is important to acknowledge-and this is not widely known in Brazil-that the Muslim world is currently experiencing a period of great economic dynamism. It is a region characterized by population growth,” Chohfi said, noting that 65% of the Islamic world's population is between 15 and 35 years old.“These factors increase consumption potential and make these markets increasingly relevant and promising,” he told an audience of over 2,000 participants from around 30 countries, attending both online and in person.

The ABCC organized the GHB at the WTC Events Center in São Paulo, together with FAMBRAS Halal Certifier, whose president, Mohamed Hussein El Zoghbi, spoke at the closing. Halal refers to all products made according to the precepts of the Islamic religion and fit for consumption by this population. Brazil has specialized in halal production and is one of the industry's largest suppliers.

Zoghbi expressed hope that forum participants would take away the conviction that halal, beyond being a seal of assurance and trust, is a way of life and a philosophy.“I hope we can continue cultivating what halal teaches us every day, with purity and integrity, responsibility and respect for life, transparency and justice, because halal is not just a seal-it is a path, a path that began in faith, flourished in ethics and respect, and can secure the future for generations to come,” Zoghbi said.

The GHB featured two days of programming, during which topics such as innovation, technology, sustainability and ethics, female leadership, tourism, Islamic finance, and strategic partnerships were discussed across seven panels with experts and authorities from Brazil and abroad. Agreements were signed, launches and tributes were held, and networking opportunities were provided for businesspeople.

Zoghbi: Halal is a way of life

Among the representatives of Arab countries in Brazil who participated in the GHB were: Dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors and Palestinian Ambassador in Brasília, Ibrahim Alzeben; Ambassador of Bahrain, Bader Al-Helaibi; Ambassador of Jordan, Maen Masadeh; Ambassador of Qatar, Ahmad Alshebani; Ambassador of Libya, Osama Swan; Ambassador of Egypt, Mai Khalil; Chargé d'Affaires of the Kuwaiti Embassy, Ahmad Alsumait; Commercial Attaché of the Tunisian office in São Paulo, Hassen Saadani; Ambassador of Algeria, Abdelaziz Cherif; and Ambassador of Sudan, Ahmed Swar.

Also in attendance were the Arab League Ambassador to Brazil, Qais Shqair; Chargé d'Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy, Firas Al Hammadany; Ambassador of Lebanon, Elias Nicolas; Ambassador of Morocco, Nabil Adghoghi; Consul of Egypt in São Paulo, Islam Taha; Consul of Lebanon in São Paulo, Rudy El Azzi; Chargé d'Affaires of the Saudi Arabian Embassy, Abdullah Alkhudhayri; Consul of the United Arab Emirates in São Paulo, Abdalla Shaheen; and Consul-General of Qatar in São Paulo, Almuhannad Al-Hammadi.

Representing the ABCC were former presidents and members of the Guidance and Deliberation Council, Rubens Hannun and Osmar Chohfi; Vice-Presidents of Marketing, Silvia Antibas; Foreign Trade, Daniel Hannun; International Relations & Secretary-General, Mohamad Orra Mourad; Treasurer-Director, Mohamad Abdouni Neto; and Board members Alessandra Frisso, Claudia Yazigi, Riad Younes, Sami Roumieh, Suzana Chohfi, Lourenço Chohfi Neto, William Atui, and Renata Maron, who also served as master of ceremonies.

GHB sponsors include MBRF (Marfrig – BRF), MODON (Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones), Seara, CaraPreta Carnes Nobres, EcoHalal, Emirates, Grupo MHE9, Laila Travel, Prime Company, and SGS, with catering by Água Mineral Frescca and Pão & Arte Frozen Bread.

Strategic partners include the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) and Islamic Chamber Halal Services (ICHS). There is also institutional support from Brazilian beef industry group ABIEC, Brazilian Beef, Brazil's chicken and pork lobby ABPA, Brazilian Chicken, International Halal Academy, and the Union of Arab Chambers (UAC).

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

