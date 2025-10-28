Missionirnewsbreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Strengthens National Presence With New Public Safety Initiative

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) has expanded its U.S. presence to 12 states through a new electronic monitoring project with a sheriff's department in Wisconsin. According to a recent article, the initiative, part of a domestic violence prevention program, will use SuperCom's PureSecurity(TM) platform-integrating GPS, RFID, cloud-based monitoring technologies-to track offenders and enhance public safety. Operating under a recurring revenue model, the project reflects growing national demand for modern alternatives to incarceration. Since August 2024, SuperCom has signed over 30 U.S. contracts and 11 reseller partnerships, leveraging its modular EM solutions including PureOne(TM), PureShield(TM), PureProtect(TM), and PureMonitor(TM). The company's technology aligns with global evidence demonstrating that monitoring reduces recidivism and with its strategy of delivering scalable, cost-effective public safety tools while expanding its footprint.

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, visit the company's website at .

