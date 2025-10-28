Al-Sisi Reaffirms Egypt's Commitment To Religious Freedom In Meeting With World Council Of Churches

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's firm commitment to protecting freedom of worship and belief, and to strengthening interfaith dialogue as a cornerstone for tolerance, coexistence, and peace. The statement came during his meeting on Tuesday with a delegation from the World Council of Churches (WCC), headed by Rev. Jerry Pillay, WCC General Secretary.

The meeting was also attended by Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark.

Presidential Spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy said President Al-Sisi welcomed the delegation and congratulated them on the successful conclusion of the WCC's Sixth Assembly, hosted by the Coptic Orthodox Church in Wadi El-Natrun. He noted that this was the first such assembly to be held in Africa and Asia since 1927, adding that the choice of Egypt underscores its historical and spiritual status as a land of peace and coexistence.

El-Shenawy added that the President reviewed Egypt's continued efforts to end the war in Gaza and its organization of the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, calling on the WCC and other faith-based institutions to support ceasefire initiatives and contribute to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Members of the WCC delegation expressed deep appreciation for Egypt's pivotal diplomatic role and for President Al-Sisi's personal efforts to stop the fighting in Gaza. They described his leadership as“a model for crisis management” that has earned international respect. The delegation also voiced hope for justice and peace in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine, Myanmar, and other regions affected by conflict.

The delegation further praised Egypt's response to the Sudan crisis, noting that the country is hosting more than five million Sudanese nationals who enjoy access to public services on equal terms with citizens - calling it“a unique and humane gesture.” President Al-Sisi noted that Egypt currently hosts around 10 million displaced people who have fled wars and crises, reaffirming that Egyptians extend solidarity and support without discrimination.

The WCC delegation also commended Egypt's unprecedented climate of religious freedom and the progress made in church construction, as well as President Al-Sisi's annual tradition of visiting the Coptic Orthodox Cathedral to offer Christmas greetings to Egyptian Christians.

Concluding the meeting, President Al-Sisi emphasized the vital role of religious institutions in advancing peace, fostering mutual understanding, and rejecting violence, extremism, and hatred.