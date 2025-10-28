LEVI & KORSINSKY ISSUES CORRECTION: Securities Fraud Class Action Against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.
THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between December 15, 2021 and September 16, 2025.
CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) defendants engaged in tax fraud; (2) defendants committed bribery to cover up the fact that they committed tax fraud; (3) as a result, defendants understated the legal risk facing the Company; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. stock during the relevant time frame - even if you still hold your shares - go to to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.
WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
