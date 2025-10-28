Multi-Band Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Receiver Market: Opportunities, Growth And Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Multi-Band Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Receiver Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for multi-band global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receivers has been expanding swiftly over the recent years. It's expected to see growth from $2.54 billion in 2024 to $2.92 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. This historical growth trend is a result of an increased need for more advanced geospatial mapping, the escalating adoption of multi-band GNSS technology in smart city infrastructure, the rise in autonomous vehicles, the enlargement of satellite navigation systems, and the increase in government spending on GNSS infrastructure.

It is anticipated that the multi-band global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver market will experience substantial growth in the coming years. Its value is projected to rise to $5.04 billion in 2029, expanding at an annual compound rate of 14.6%. The surge in growth during the predicted period can be ascribed to the escalating need for precision positioning in agriculture, an upsurge in demand for high-detail applications, expansion in urban air mobility, increasing dependency on location-based services, and the growing necessity for real-time data analysis. Notable trends during the outlook period include the emergence of multi-band GNSS receivers, the evolution of multi-band receiver technology, integration with 5G infrastructure, strategic collaborations and partnerships, and the incorporation of GPS in smart healthcare and tracking solutions.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Multi-Band Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Receiver Market?

The growth of multi-band global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver market is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing acceptance of autonomous cars. Autonomous vehicles, which are self-driving and use sensors and artificial intelligence for independent operation, reduce the need for human intervention. The interest in autonomous vehicles is escalating, primarily due to growing road safety worries, leading to a rise in demand for technology that can mitigate accidents resulting from human mistakes, ensuring dependable and efficient transportation as well. The accurate, reliable real-time positioning provided by multi-band GNSS receivers, using multiple satellite signals, enhances the safety and efficiency of autonomous vehicle navigation. Projections from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, an American non-profit organization, indicate that the number of autonomous vehicles on the roads in the U.S will reach 3.5 million by 2025 and 4.5 million by 2030. Consequently, the multi-band global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver market growth is being propelled by the increasing usage of autonomous vehicles.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Multi-Band Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Receiver Market?

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Multi-Band Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Receiver Industry?

Leading businesses in the multiband global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver market are pushing boundaries by creating groundbreaking solutions including multic-constellation navigation satellite system (GNSS) smart antenna receivers. These cutting-edge devices are designed to intercept signals from various satellite systems concurrently, utilizing sophisticated antennas to boost positioning precision and dependability. An instance is the September 2024 launch from Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., an IoT solutions company headquartered in China, of the QLM29H series. This multi-band, multiconstellation GNSS smart antenna receiver, which is coupled with their LC29H GNSS module and an in-built patch antenna, supports comprehensive GNSS constellations like GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, and NavIC, over both L1 and L5 frequency ranges. It's a noteworthy solution, substantially enhancing positioning accuracy and offering a workaround factor for multipath interference, particularly in tough cityscape settings. Boasting autonomous accuracy positioning of 1 meter and centimeter-level precision in RTK variations, it also integrates dead reckoning to ensure consistent performance even when GNSS signals are weak or non-existent.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Multi-Band Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Receiver Market Segments

The multi-band global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Handheld Receivers, Fixed Receivers, Wearable Receivers, Other Product Types

2) By Frequency Band: Dual-Band, Triple-Band, Quad-Band, Other Frequency Bands

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors Or Resellers, Online Sales, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Surveying And Mapping, Precision Agriculture, Marine, Aviation, Automotive, Military And Defense, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Commercial, Industrial, Government, Other End-Users

Which Regions Are Dominating The Multi-Band Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Receiver Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for Multi-Band Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Receiver. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most growth within the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

