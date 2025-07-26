403
Galgotias University Celebrates Its Achievement In QS World University Rankings 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida, 25th July 2025: Galgotias University marked a momentous occasion with a grand celebration commemorating its outstanding performance in the QS World University Rankings 2026. The event highlighted the university's continued rise in the global academic landscape and its unwavering commitment to excellence. The celebration was graced by Hon'ble Shri Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Cabinet Minister for Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI and Investment Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh, as the Chief Guest.
Galgotias University on Friday celebrated its performance in the QS World University Rankings 2026. It has been ranked 15th among private universities in India and 43rd overall among all Indian institutions (public and private). The university's global ranking in the 1201–1400 band is also a point of pride, affirming its growing international presence and academic reputation. The event began with the unveiling of the QS Rankings 2026 banner, followed by the arrival of esteemed dignitaries and the presentation of saplings as a symbol of growth and sustainability.
CEO Dr. Dhruv Galgotia delivered the welcome address, reflecting on the university's strategic vision, academic accomplishments, and global collaborations. This was followed by an inspiring speech from Chancellor Shri Suneel Galgotia, who emphasized the institution's transformative journey and future aspirations.
Chief Guest Hon'ble Shri Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' praised Galgotias University's achievements and its vision for higher education. In his address, he stated, "Galgotias University has emerged as a beacon of quality education, innovation, and global standards. Its inclusion in the QS World University Rankings is a proud moment for Uttar Pradesh and reflects the academic progress being driven by institutions in the state. The university's contribution to skill development and global competitiveness is truly commendable. I extend my heartfelt wishes to Dr. Dhruv Galgotia for this achievement."
Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, QS Executive Director for Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, addressed the gathering and highlighted India's expanding presence in global rankings. He appreciated Galgotias University's commitment to quality benchmarks and global academic standards.
Mr. Ajay Shekhar Sharma, Chief Business Officer of Paytm (One97 Communications) and a proud alumnus of Galgotias University, shared his perspective on innovation and the growing importance of industry-academia collaboration. He fondly recalled his student years and credited the university for shaping his early foundation.
Following the formal ceremony, Shri Nandi visited Galgotias University's advanced Centres of Excellence, including the TATA Technologies Lab, HP AI Lab, Wipro Cybersecurity Lab, Cisco Lab, and the iOS Development Centre established in collaboration with Apple and Infosys. He appreciated the cutting-edge infrastructure and the university's focus on building industry-aligned skills for the future.
Galgotias University's recognition in the QS World University Rankings 2026 reinforces its stature as a world-class institution advancing academic excellence, research innovation, and industry readiness on a global scale.
About Galgotias University
Galgotias University Among the World's Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings
Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201–1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities-public and private combined-this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.
In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001–1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.
These recognitions reflect Galgotias University's strategic focus on teaching quality, research impact, internationalization, and industry relevance, and its mission to shape globally competent graduates prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.
About Galgotias University
