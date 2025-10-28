Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Olya Ratnikova Releases New Children's Book My ABC Florida


2025-10-28 07:11:52
(MENAFN- GetNews)


"My ABC Florida by Olya Ratnikova"Children can now discover the magic of Florida one letter at a time with the release of My ABC Florida by Olya Ratnikova, a joyful new alphabet picture book that combines early learning with the wonders of the Sunshine State.

A Vibrant Alphabet Adventure Through the Sunshine State

From A for Alligator to Z for Zoo, each page bursts with colorful illustrations and Florida-themed words that delight toddlers and preschoolers while helping them build essential early literacy skills. Perfect for bedtime stories, preschool classrooms, or as a thoughtful gift, My ABC Florida makes learning letters fun, engaging, and full of sunshine.

Highlights include:

  • Early letter recognition through simple, playful words
  • Florida-inspired vocabulary that celebrates nature, culture, and landmarks
  • Cheerful, vibrant illustrations on every page
  • A fun learning experience for ages 2–6

My ABC Florida was designed to bring joy and curiosity to children while helping them connect with the beauty and uniqueness of Florida,” said author Olya Ratnikova.

About the Author

Olya Ratnikova was born in Siberia, Russia, where she earned her degree in Journalism. A devoted mother of two, she uses her creativity and life experiences to craft stories that inspire, teach, and empower children. Her mission is to help kids explore the world around them while building positive habits for life.

Connect with Olya Ratnikova online:

Facebook:

Instagram:

LinkedIn:

My ABC Florida is available for purchase on Amazon

Book Information:

My ABC Florida

By Olya Ratnikova

Independently Published

Published: September 3, 2025

ISBN: 9798218787653

Genre: Children's Book / Alphabet / Early Learning / Picture Book

childrens-book-my-abc-florida-by-olya-ratnikova/

MENAFN28102025003238003268ID1110262128



GetNews

