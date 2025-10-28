Anna August Releases New Small Town Romantic Suspense Novel Lingering Flames

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Lingering Flames by Anna August"Anna August is pleased to announce the release of her new romantic suspense novel, Lingering Flames (ISBN: 9781969917011). This small-town, friends-to-lovers tale set against the breathtaking mountains of Western North Carolina delivers the perfect mix of heart-pounding danger, heartfelt emotion, and sizzling romance.

Love Rekindled, Secrets Ignited - Lingering Flames Lights Up the Romantic Suspense Genre

The sparks between Rose Everson Finch and Finn Murphy never really burned out-only smoldered beneath time, secrets, and regret. When Rose returns to her hometown of Evers Hollow to care for her grandmother, she doesn't expect her past to collide so suddenly with her present. Finn, the boy who never confessed his feelings, is back in town with a promise to protect her. But as old embers ignite, the dangers surrounding them threaten to turn their fragile second chance into ashes.

Lingering Flames is the first installment in The Everson Legacy series, a sweeping romantic suspense saga that blends small-town charm, steamy passion, and edge-of-your-seat tension. Fans of“he-falls-first” romance, atmospheric settings, and happily-ever-afters won't want to miss this gripping new release.

About the Author

Anna August writes romantic suspense and contemporary romance filled with imaginative characters, unexpected twists, and happily-ever-afters. A proud military spouse of twenty-one years, she's lived in California, Illinois, Texas, North Carolina, and England. She now resides in Boise, Idaho, with her husband, where she enjoys gardening, gluten-free baking, and home improvement projects. Anna holds bachelor's degrees in English and Geology and finds inspiration for her stories in her love of nature and adventure.

