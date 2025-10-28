Photonpay Expands Global Accounts With BRL To Power Local Payments In Brazil

MENAFN - GetNews) PhotonPay, a global payment platform and digital financial infrastructure provider, today announced the launch of Brazilian real (BRL) local payouts and collection capabilities. Businesses can open a Brazilian local account online to receive and send BRL payments through local partner-supported networks such as Pix, enabling real-time transactions. This capability helps businesses accelerate global operations with more speed and control.







Brazil is Latin America's largest economy and one of the world's most dynamic payment markets. The rapid adoption of Pix-the real-time payment network launched by the Central Bank of Brazil-has reshaped how individuals and businesses transact, from daily purchases to large-scale settlements. For enterprises engaged with Brazilian partners, suppliers, or service providers, the ability to settle directly in BRL is critical to reducing friction, eliminating unnecessary conversions, and strengthening local relationships.

PhotonPay's Global Accounts, now supporting 13 currencies including BRL, allow enterprises to receive and settle in the Brazilian real with no conversion required. On the payout side, businesses can send BRL payments to local suppliers, freelancers, and partners in Brazil, enabling faster and more reliable settlements. This combination gives enterprises the flexibility to pay suppliers, contractors, and advertising platforms through preferred local methods, while improving cash flow and reconciliation efficiency.

“Brazil is a key step in growing our local payment network,” said Chao Xu, Vice President of Product at PhotonPay.“With BRL accounts, businesses can now move funds seamlessly within Brazil-keeping operations fast, transparent, and connected to their global treasury.”

The new BRL local payment and collection capability is now available through PhotonPay's Global Accounts for enterprise clients. For more information, visit photonpay.

About PhotonPay

PhotonPay, an AI-powered financial infrastructure, was launched in 2015. Supporting over 10 global offices and operations in 230+ countries/regions, PhotonPay enable efficient, secure, and integrated global payments to drive businsses growth with infinite ambitions.

Trusted by 200,000+ businesses worldwide to overcome banking and payment challenges, PhotonPay delivers simple, scalable, and customizable solutions – including accounts, card issuing, domestic/international payments, and embedded finance.

With licenses and compliance coverage across strategic regions, PhotonPay's unified infrastructure enables businesses to accelerate product development, enhance operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.