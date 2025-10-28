Carmel Valley Test Prep Debuts Free 30-Minute Mini SAT Diagnostic Exam To Provide A Data-Based Snapshot Of A Student's Starting Point For SAT®/ACT® Preparation

MENAFN - GetNews) San Diego ACT tutor and SAT tutoring experts delivers instant, personalized score report with real, predictive data about a student's strengths and weaknesses on the new Digital SAT®

SAN DIEGO - October 28, 2025 - Carmel Valley Test Prep (CVTP), a top SAT® tutoring and ACT® prep service serving students across San Diego, today announced the launch of its free 30-minute Mini SAT Diagnostic Exam. This short, focused version of the SAT/ACT is designed to give families an accurate, data-based snapshot of a student's starting point in the test prep process without having to sit through an entire exam. The test features official question types and scoring, which translates into real, predictive data about a student's strengths and weaknesses on the new Digital SAT.

“We created the Mini Diagnostic Exam to give students a fast, accurate starting point, without the stress of a full SAT,” explained Richard Stern, Founder & CEO of CVTP.“It's a simple, data-driven way for families to understand where their student stands and what it will take to reach their goals. At CVTP, every program is built around the individual. We meet each student where they are and help them climb toward perfection.”

Students receive instant personalized feedback in the form of a score report after completing the Mini Diagnostic Exam, which can be taken online at home. The report details section-by-section performance, covering reading, writing, and math. It includes a percentile ranking, comments about the students' strengths and weaknesses, and recommendations for next steps. According to Stern,“It's a great first step for families who want to understand where their student stands before beginning prep or scheduling a full-length SAT.”

As a provider of SAT prep classes and an online SAT tutor, Carmel Valley Test Prep believes that students should not have to sit through a full-length SAT or ACT just to get a baseline score. In their experience, that approach can lead to burnout and discouragement before the student has a chance to get to work on improving his or her test performance.

Stern added,“Our philosophy is to build motivation from the ground up, not tear it down with overwhelming exams. We view test preparation as a skill, much like learning to play tennis or golf. Our job is to coach students one-on-one to master each element step by step. Every session is designed to strengthen confidence, develop precision, and transform testing from a source of stress into a skill that can be honed, practiced, and perfected over time.”

About Carmel Valley Test Prep (CVTP)

Carmel Valley Test Prep is a San Diego–based tutoring organization specializing in SAT, ACT, and AP preparation for students at top high schools across the U.S. and around the world, including Canyon Crest Academy, The Bishop's School, Francis Parker, Cathedral Catholic, and La Jolla Country Day.

CVTP serves families locally in San Diego, Carmel Valley, Del Mar, La Jolla, and Rancho Santa Fe, as well as students nationwide and internationally through online one-on-one programs. Tutors include PhDs, perfect-scoring instructors, and Official College Board graders. The company's programs are known for being personalized, data-driven, and results-focused. Each student receives fully individualized support built around their unique strengths, weaknesses, and learning style.

CVTP has helped hundreds of students achieve top percentiles and secure admission to elite universities such as Harvard, Stanford, UCLA, and UC Berkeley. Unlike franchise tutoring centers, CVTP is a locally owned, premier academic team based in Carmel Valley, with deep community roots in Del Mar, Rancho Santa Fe, and North County San Diego. The company's philosophy is simple:“We aim for perfection and settle on excellence”

SAT® is a registered trademark of the College Board, which is not affiliated with, and does not endorse, this product or service. ACT® is a registered trademark of ACT, Inc., which is not affiliated with, and does not endorse, this product or service.