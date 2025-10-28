Petdecorart Expands Global Mission To Turn Pet Memories Into Real-World Rescue Aid

MENAFN - GetNews) The handmade pet art brand announces a 2025 initiative connecting memorial craftsmanship with stray-animal rescue through the PetDecorArt Foundation.

HONG KONG & DENVER - October 28, 2025 - PetDecorArt today announced an expanded social-impact commitment that transforms personal pet memories into tangible help for stray animals. Founded by Edison after a deeply personal loss, the brand blends handcrafted artistry with a rescue-first mission, donating 10 percent of profits to support the feeding, sterilization, and medical care of stray cats and dogs through the PetDecorArt Foundation.

“PetDecorArt began as a promise to one dog,” said Edison, Founder of PetDecorArt.“When I was a child, my beloved dog Black passed away after an illness. Years later I met Amanda, a needle-felting artist, who recreated Black in wool. That moment was transformative. We started PetDecorArt to help others honor their pets - and to turn every memory into a small act of compassion for animals still waiting for care.”







A Workshop Where Art and Empathy Meet

PetDecorArt's artist collective is the heart of its mission. The studio gathers specialists across media to capture lifelike expressions, textures, and personalities:

Amanda - Needle-Felting Artist (Dogs): known for breed-specific realism and soulful detail.

Eva - Needle-Felting Artist (Cats): expert at feline nuance, from fur layering to posture.

David - Needle-Felting Artist (Small Pets): master of miniature scale for hamsters and pocket pets.

Lucy & Friends - Oil Painting Artists: transform client photos into heirloom-grade portraits of cats and dogs.

Every piece is entirely handmade - no AI filters or mass printing - guided by reference photos, dialogue, and days of fine detailing. Whether a wool-felt replica or an oil painting on canvas, each creation preserves the bond between people and their pets with care and craft.

A Rescue Story That Started at Home

Before PetDecorArt officially launched, the founders had already taken in seven stray kittens who now live safely at the studio as mascots. When the brand earned its first revenue on TikTok, Edison and the team founded the PetDecorArt Foundation, pledging 10 percent of profits to organized rescue work including feeding routes, trap-neuter-return operations, and urgent veterinary care.

“One day we found a cat who had been hit by a car,” Edison recalled.“We took her to the vet, paid for treatment, and she stayed. Now she sleeps under our worktable and keeps us company while we create. She reminds us why this work exists.”







Collaboration Highlight: @liam_the_everyday_cat

Earlier this year, PetDecorArt collaborated with Instagram creator @liam_the_everyday_cat, who shares the daily life of his charismatic tabby cat with a global audience. The team crafted a custom wool-felt portrait depicting Liam's distinctive gold-and-gray coat and curious green eyes.

When the piece was revealed on Instagram, followers praised its realism and the gentle emotion it conveyed.

“We didn't just recreate a cat,” said Amanda.“We captured a personality that so many people already love online. Working with @liam_the_everyday_cat showed how art can strengthen the connection between pets and their communities.”

The collaboration sparked thousands of shares and drove new awareness of how handmade art can celebrate living pets - not only as memorials but as tributes to joy and companionship.







Why It Matters

Globally, millions of pets are abandoned each year. PetDecorArt believes memorial art can do more than comfort - it can fund real-world care. By pairing craftsmanship with transparent donations, the company gives families a beautiful keepsake while channeling resources to grassroots rescues.

“Every portrait tells a story, and every story can help save a life,” said Amanda.“Love for one pet can feed and heal another.”

Human Stories and Healing

Customers often describe PetDecorArt pieces as part of their healing journey. A family who lost their dog commissioned a painting that now hangs by their front door; a child received a felt charm keychain to remember his first pet. These stories remind the team that art can bridge absence and love at once.







Looking Ahead:“Art for Paws” and Global Growth

In 2026, PetDecorArt will launch Art for Paws, a worldwide initiative inviting pet owners to submit photos and stories to be turned into limited-edition artworks. Proceeds will support partner shelters and volunteer groups in Hong Kong and abroad, with transparent impact reports published online.

The brand will also expand collaborations with artists and influencers to encourage adoption and responsible pet care worldwide.







About PetDecorArt

PetDecorArt is a handmade custom-art studio turning pet photos into heirloom keepsakes - Custom Hand-Painted Pet Portrait Oil Paintings, Custom Stuffed Animals – Handmade Wool Pet Clones, and Custom Hand-Embroidered Pet Portraits on Apparel. Through the PetDecorArt Foundation, the company donates 10 percent of profits to stray-animal rescue, supporting feeding, sterilization, and veterinary care.