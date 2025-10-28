Attorney Jasmine Mines Applauds Amendments To The California Racial Justice Act And Reaffirms Her Commitment To Equal Justice

MENAFN - GetNews)Jasmine Mines, Esq., principal of Mines Law Firm PC, has issued a statement expressing her strong support for the recent amendments to the California Racial Justice Act (RJA). The changes, approved through Assembly Bill 1071 and related legislation, represent a significant advancement in the state's efforts to address racial bias within the criminal justice system.

Originally enacted in 2020 as Assembly Bill 2542, the Racial Justice Act prohibits the state from seeking or obtaining a conviction or sentence based on a person's race, ethnicity, or national origin. The recent amendments expand its scope, clarify procedural mechanisms, and reinforce California's commitment to equity and accountability in prosecution and sentencing.

Attorney Mines, who has built her career on fighting for fairness in post-conviction and criminal defense cases, called the revisions“a monumental step toward closing the gap between the law's promises and its reality.”

“These amendments represent a monumental step forward in ensuring that race-based discrimination in our criminal justice system can no longer be dismissed as an inevitable by-product of systemic operations,” Mines said.“The enhanced RJA equips defense practitioners with a stronger statutory toolkit to challenge convictions and sentences tainted by bias. For clients who have long felt invisible in the process, this law says: you matter.”

Expanded Rights and Retroactive Relief The amended law now allows defendants whose cases were finalized before 2021 to seek relief under the RJA. This expansion, often referred to as the“Racial Justice Act for All,” enables thousands of incarcerated individuals to petition courts for review of racially influenced convictions and sentences.

“The retroactive reach of these amendments could be powerful,” Mines explained.“It tells those who have been forgotten by time that justice still has a voice. Many people of color were sentenced under conditions that reflected implicit or explicit bias- and now we have a framework to correct those injustices, so long as the Judges follow the law.”

Key Amendments and Impact The amendments clarify the types of evidence that can be presented in RJA claims, including statistical data showing racial disparities in charging or sentencing, biased statements by officials, or unequal treatment of similarly situated defendants. The new provisions also strengthen discovery rights, making it easier for defense counsel to obtain the records and data needed to prove systemic or individual bias.

Mines noted that the updated law directly challenges the restrictive standards that previously governed racial-bias claims, such as those established under federal precedents like McCleskey v. Kemp, which required proof of intentional discrimination.“California is rejecting that impossible burden,” she said.“The framework allows courts to acknowledge and address the real-world effects of racism- even when bias operates implicitly or institutionally.”

A Tool for Post-Conviction Justice Attorney Mines, who routinely represents incarcerated individuals seeking relief through resentencing and habeas corpus petitions, emphasized how the RJA aligns with her mission to fight for fairness and reform.

“In my practice, I see firsthand how racial bias has shaped outcomes at every stage- from charging decisions to jury selection to sentencing enhancements,” Mines said.“This law doesn't just validate those experiences; it gives us a path to challenge them in court.”

She added that Mines Law Firm incorporates comprehensive RJA reviews into its post-conviction case assessments, ensuring that eligible clients can pursue relief.

Guidance for Potential Petitioners Mines encourages individuals, families, and other attorneys to act quickly in reviewing cases that might qualify. She outlined three essential steps for those seeking to use the amended RJA:

Early Screening – Evaluate case files for potential bias indicators in charging, sentencing, or courtroom language.

Data-Driven Approach – Collect comparative statistics to demonstrate racial disparities and patterns of discriminatory treatment.

Procedural Precision – Follow the specific timelines and filing requirements set forth in the amended statute to preserve the right to relief.

Commitment to Equity Beyond her legal work, Mines views the RJA amendments as part of a broader movement toward systemic reform in California's courts.“This is about restoring faith in a system that has, for too long, operated unevenly along racial lines,” she said.“The Racial Justice Act doesn't fix everything, but it provides a concrete way to expose bias and demand accountability. That's progress we can build on.”

About Mines Law Firm PC

Based in Beverly Hills, Mines Law Firm PC focuses on criminal defense, post-conviction relief, and civil litigation. Led by Attorney Jasmine Mines, the firm is dedicated to advancing justice through legal advocacy, education, and transparency. Attorney Mines is recognized for her compassionate approach, community engagement, and commitment to using the law as a vehicle for social change.