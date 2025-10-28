Ukrainian President, Lithuanian Parliament Speaker Discuss Defense Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During the meeting, the sides discussed defense assistance for Ukraine and ongoing diplomatic cooperation, Ukrinform reports, citing the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Zelensky thanked the president, government, and parliament of Lithuania for their steadfast support of Ukraine.

“We are grateful for your military assistance – 0.25% of your budget. You have set an example for other countries that are now considering strengthening Ukraine by allocating a share of their GDP or defense budgets. This is important. We also appreciate that we can count on your support next year," Zelensky said.

The meeting also focused on the implementation of the PURL and SAFE initiatives, prospects for joint weapons production, and Lithuanian investment in the development of Ukraine's defense industry.

The parties discussed tightening sanctions pressure on Russia and preparations for the 20th EU sanctions package. Zelensky emphasized the importance of introducing new restrictions on Russia's banking sector, shadow fleet, and propagandists, as well as preventing sanctions evasion.

Particular attention was paid to Ukraine's European integration, including the launch of the first negotiation cluster.

Lithuanian parliament speaker makes first visit to Ukraine

Olekas reaffirmed Lithuania's unwavering support for Ukraine and said he plans to attend the Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform to be held in Stockholm in November.

Olekas said that Lithuania advocated for stronger sanctions against Russia and for continued military, economic, and political support for Ukraine, adding that this position was consistently reaffirmed in the country's international negotiations.

President Zelensky and Speaker Olekas also discussed diplomatic efforts, with the Lithuanian official underscoring the importance of achieving a reliable and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine