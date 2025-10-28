Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott Donates $42 Million Gift To Alcorn State

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scott's second major gift brings her total contributions to $67 million for the nation's oldest public HBCU land-grant institution

Lorman, Mississippi, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcorn State University received a $42 million unrestricted donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the largest single gift in the 154-year history of the nation's oldest public historically Black land-grant university.

This is Scott's second major gift to the university. Scott previously donated $25 million in 2020, bringing her total contributions to $67 million.

“Today marks a historic moment for Alcorn State University as we celebrate the largest single donation in our university's history,” said Dr. Tracy M. Cook, president of Alcorn State University.“We are immensely grateful for Ms. MacKenzie Scott's continued investment in Alcorn, our students, and mission to create access. I also extend my deepest gratitude to our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters who champion our mission every day. Your unwavering commitment and belief in Alcorn State University make milestones like this possible.”

Scott's 2020 gift supported faculty endowments, scholarships, including the Rep. Alyce Clarke Mississippi First Scholarship program, and capital projects aligned with the university's strategic plan.

“We are deeply grateful to philanthropist MacKenzie Scott for her commitment and confidence in Alcorn," said Dr. Marcus D. Ward, senior vice president for institutional advancement and executive director of the ASU Foundation, Inc.“Receiving another record transformational gift within five years, this time $42 million gift is both a powerful affirmation of Alcorn's impact and a charge to all Alcornites to help accelerate our work for student success, campus sustainability, and enrollment growth.”

Alcorn State University leadership will work with the ASU Foundation to invest and allocate resources across strategic campus priorities.

“This gift opens a new chapter for Alcorn State,” said Cook.“We will use every dollar to support students, strengthen the university, and serve Mississippi and the nation for generations to come.”

About Alcorn State:

Founded in 1871, Alcorn State University is the nation's first public, historically Black, land-grant university. Alcorn State offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in nearly 50 top-degree programs. Located on 1700 acres in Lorman, Mississippi, with branches in Vicksburg and Natchez, the University is celebrating 154 years of academic excellence. In addition to its generous scholarship opportunities, Alcorn has earned nationwide recognition in nursing, biology, music, technology, agricultural research, and the liberal arts. Outside of the classroom, students are involved in NCAA Division I athletics as well as more than 85 organizations and clubs, including student-run radio and television stations, study abroad, and the 200-strong Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite Marching Band featuring the Golden Girls.

