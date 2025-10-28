Q Studio Celebrates One-Year Anniversary Of Mind Skills Program With 'Think-Feel-Do' Framework

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q Studio's Mind Skills Program Already Implements the Think-Feel-Do Competency Model Stated in the 2025 Gartner Top HR Trends and CHRO Priorities for 2026

Reston, Virginia, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q Studio, a leader in workforce development and performance, today announced the one-year milestone of its Q Mind Skills program, a pioneering solution rooted in the company's core philosophy of 'Think, Feel, Do - Better'. The anniversary coincides with industry developments in workforce competencies, as independently noted in Gartner's 2026 CHRO Priorities report, which separately identifies cognitive-emotional skills as important for addressing workforce transformation challenges.





Q Studio harnesses cognitive capacity to thrive amid constant geopolitical, financial, and technological disruptions shaping the future of work

In its recent 2026 Top Priorities for CHRO Report, Gartner states that“Your leaders must routinize, not just inspire, change”, and also published in its report that “Identify core change skills that matter most - Find moments within daily work to practice those skills and keep employees committed to building reflexes”.

“We need a completely new skillset in the uncertain world we live in. When everything seems to be outside our control, the only thing we have control over is our thoughts, which then influence our emotions and actions. Ironically, we have never been taught how to do this. It's time that we incorporate it into performance models, goal setting, training programs, and embed it in ways of working”, said Sree Mitra, Founder and CEO of Q Studio and former EY partner.“Q Studio has already built this. We have made learning these exact skills easy and accessible and have started working with a few reputable companies.”

Q Studio's Comprehensive Workforce Development Approach

Q Studio's Mind Skills training centers on the principle that developing a strong, balanced mind is a dynamic process and requires building and engaging cognitive behaviors to“think, feel, do – better”.



Think: Adopting an objective mindset and analyzing situations based on facts, resulting in rational decision-making.

Feel: Understanding and managing emotions without being overwhelmed. Do: Conscious, deliberate, and informed actions, that are informed through mental clarity and emotional balance.

This three-dimensional approach forms the core of Q Studio's Mind Skills program, providing structured learning and practice opportunities for developing these essential capabilities through a systematic framework. The program offers measurable outcomes that help leaders navigate complexity and drive organizational transformation in uncertain environments.





Illustration of the 'Think, Feel, Do - Better' framework, the foundation for Q Studio's Q Mind Skills development approach to enhance employee cognitive and emotional capabilities for adaptive workforce performance

Evidence-Based Approach to Q Mind Skills Development

Q Studio's platform is developed by psychologists, coaches, and mental performance experts and is based on established techniques, holistic practices, sports performance, and over 200 research studies. For example, studies such as the one published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology demonstrate that techniques focused on bringing the mind to the present moment significantly improve workplace functioning, including the ability to recognize and change negative thinking patterns and examine situations from different perspectives.

In case studies examining similar methodologies, organizations see significant improvements in individual and organization-wide performance. A study conducted for a sales team participating in a three-month cognitive-behavioral training program increased the proportion of those hitting their targets from 29% to 65%.

Additionally, according to Gartner,“To achieve and sustain desired culture, CHROs must embed it into employees' day-to-day work. Organizations that do so see up to a 34% increase in employee performance.”



The Gartner 2026 Top Priorities for CHROs, which shows the Think, Feel, Do model for change skills

Workplace Integration of Q Mind Skills

With Q Mind Skills, users develop the ability to self-regulate thoughts, manage emotions, and respond intentionally, even during challenging situations.

Q Studio's program combines micro-learning delivered through a mobile app with live workshops led by experts. Users can learn, practice, and build Mind Skills at their convenience, providing flexibility for skill development without disruption to daily tasks. The program provides organizations with aggregated data to track progress and measure results.

The skills-learning is focused on outcomes such as Confidence, Effective Communication, Channeling Stress, and Navigating Career Transitions, supported by practical techniques and exercises to manage workplace stress. Progress is measured through outcome-driven metrics in areas such as focus, resilience, and adaptability.

“How well we tap into the potential of the human mind is what will distinguish us in the future workplace,” added Mitra.“What we're offering isn't another mental wellness resource for those who need it-this is hardcore upskilling with a new set of skills that are essential for performance and growth.”

The company has begun working with major enterprises in the US and is in discussions with universities to incorporate Q Mind Skills certificates to prepare students for workplace success. As indicated in the Gartner report, these skills represent a fundamental shift in how organizations develop their workforce for the future.

Source: Gartner, Top HR Trends and CHRO Priorities for 2026, 10 February 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Q Studio

Q Studio, founded by Sree Mitra, former EY partner, focuses on upskilling the workforce with Q Mind Skills - the competency to self-regulate thoughts, emotions, and actions for improved performance, productivity, and well-being. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Nexus Diaries LLC

PR Partner - Q Studio

...