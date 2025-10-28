Sondercare Launches Impulse Essential 39” Residential Comfort Bed, Expanding Affordable Luxury Homecare Options In The United States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing a new standard in entry-level homecare beds - SonderCare's Impulse Essential delivers premium comfort, safety, and design at an accessible price, now available exclusively in the United States.

O'Fallon, MO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SonderCare, North America's leading provider of premium home hospital beds, today announced the launch of its newest model - the Impulse Essential 39” Residential Comfort Bed, available exclusively in the United States. Designed to deliver SonderCare's signature blend of safety, comfort, and residential aesthetics at a more accessible price point, the Impulse Essential redefines what an entry-level homecare bed can offer.









“The Impulse Essential represents a new standard for homecare equipment in the U.S. - combining full-electric operation, elegant design, and medical-grade certification, all at a price that makes quality care more attainable,” said Ben Martin, President of SonderCare.“We're proud to make premium comfort available to more families who wish to age safely and gracefully at home.”

A New Benchmark in Entry-Level Home Hospital Beds

The Impulse Essential 39” model combines fully-electric adjustability with SonderCare's warm residential woodgrain finish, blending clinical functionality with home-friendly design. It provides users with effortless positioning through a simple hand control, achieving an ergonmic and comfortable backrest angle and smooth elevation for optimal comfort and safety.

This model includes two height-adjustable assist rails for secure transfers, a 400 lb. weight capacity, a motor system engineered for reliability and whisper-quiet operation. The Impulse Essential delivers clinical performance without the institutional appearance of traditional hospital beds.

Key Features



Model: Impulse Essential 39” Residential Comfort Bed

Price: $2,999

Bed Width (Mattress): 39”

Operation: Fully-Electric with Hand Control

Design Style: Residential Woodgrain Finish

Side Rails: Two Fully Height-Adjustable Assist Rails Included

Weight Capacity: 400 lbs Installation: Professional Set-Up Across the United States

Available Now in the United States

The Impulse Essential is available exclusively to U.S. customers through SonderCare's website and authorized partners. Professional installation and nationwide delivery options ensure a smooth and stress-free setup experience.

For more information, visit: /product/impulse-essential-hospital-bed/





About SonderCare

SonderCare is a leading manufacturer, assembler, and distributor of premium hospital beds designed specifically for home care. With a mission to revolutionize the home care industry, SonderCare combines state-of-the-art engineering with elegant design to offer products that enhance safety, comfort, and dignity. For more information about SonderCare's innovative solutions and to access educational resources on aging care, please visit

Press inquiries

SonderCare

/

Kyle Sobko

...

1-833-649-7772

2995 Page St, London, ON N5V 4P6