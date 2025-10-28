Emirates NBD Completes Finance Lease Facility Of Two A321neo Aircraft For Indigo

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The transaction with IndiGo, India's preferred carrier, marks Emirates NBD's first aircraft Finance Lease transaction

Dubai, UAE – October, 2025 – Emirates NBD (“the Bank”), a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has successfully executed its aircraft finance lease facility with IndiGo, India's preferred airline, providing financing to support the acquisition of two Airbus A321neo aircraft. This transaction underscores Emirates NBD's dedicated Aviation Desk's commitment to supporting the growth of the aviation sector in India.

The financing comes as IndiGo strengthens its position as India's largest domestic airline. With one of the industry's largest order books, IndiGo is expanding its fleet and international footprint to connect more destinations and meet rising demand for air travel across India and key global routes.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said: “This transaction underscores our ability to deliver bespoke financing structures to the aviation industry. As we expand our Aviation Desk's client servicing solutions, executing this facility positions Emirates NBD as a key liquidity provider for the aviation sector in the Middle East and internationally. With this announcement, we continue to build upon Emirates NBD's ambition to become a long-term financial partner of choice in aviation and asset-based financing – offering global reach, sector depth, and the flexibility required to support industry growth.”

Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer, IndiGo said:“We are pleased to partner with Emirates NBD on this financing transaction. We look forward to building on the success of this transaciton and further strenghten our relationship in future.”

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th September 2025, total assets were AED 1.139 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 310.1 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 797 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE's main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE's Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About IndiGo:

IndiGo is India's preferred and amongst the fastest growing carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are affordable, flights that are on time, and provide a courteous and hassle-free travel experience across its unparalleled network. With its fleet of 400+ aircraft, the airline operates around 2200+ daily flights, connecting 90+ domestic and 40+ international destinations, inducted 58 aircraft in 2024 and welcomed over 118 million customers in FY25. IndiGo was also named the 'Best Airline in India and South Asia' by Skytrax at the World Airline Awards 2025.