Emirates Stallions Group Reports Delivers Standout 9M 2025 Results, Driving Revenue 19% To AED 1.07 Billion And Operating Profit 38% To AED 208.8 Million

Robust double-digit growth in revenue and profitability, reflecting business resilience and diversification.

Operating profit before tax surged 38% to AED 208.8 million, highlighting operational strength and disciplined execution.



Growth was primarily driven by strong performance in manpower & accommodation solutions and real-estate development & services. Continued investment focus on high-growth sectors reinforces ESG's long-term value strategy.

Abu Dhabi, UAE,October 2025: Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), the leading conglomerate with operations spanning from Workforce Solutions, Real Estate Development, Design & Interiors Manufacturing to Agriculture & Landscaping, and a subsidiary of IHC (ADX: IHC), today announced results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, reporting revenue of AED 1.07 billion, up 19% year-on-year, and operating profit before tax of AED 208.8 million, up 38%. The performance reflects continued double-digit growth across core operations and disciplined execution.

Net profit for the period rose 15% to AED 188 million, supported by diversified investments and strategic partnerships. The Group also maintained a strong balance sheet, with total equity up 11% to AED 2.77 billion and total assets up 7% to AED 3.93 billion as of 30 September 2025, reinforcing capacity for sustainable growth and future expansion.

Growth during the period was primarily driven by strong performance in manpower and accommodation solutions, and real-estate development and services, supported by the Group's diversified investment strategy and operational efficiency across its portfolio. A notable milestone was the launch of the“Seamont Autograph Collection Residences” luxury project, developed through Royal Development Holding, the Group's arm in Real estate development and services, in partnership with SAAS Properties, a development that reinforced the Group's real-estate growth momentum and strengthened its market positioning.

H.E. Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ESG, said:“Our Q3 results reaffirm Emirates Stallions Group's ability to deliver sustainable growth through diversification and innovation. By expanding our investment footprint and deepening strategic partnerships, we continue to build a business that is agile, resilient, and aligned with the UAE's long-term economic vision. Our focus remains on creating enduring value for our shareholders and stakeholders alike.”

Kayed Ali Khorma, CEO of ESG, added:“Achieving double-digit growth in both revenue and operating profit highlights the strength of our diversified model and disciplined execution. Our strategic investments and partnerships continue to deliver strong returns, while our teams remain focused on driving operational efficiency and long-term value creation across all sectors.”

Emirates Stallions Group remains committed to advancing its financial and operational performance, executing strategic growth initiatives, and expanding its presence across high-potential sectors, reinforcing its position as a leading UAE-based diversified investment company focused on sustainable, long-term value creation.

About ESG Emirates Stallions Group:

Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a leading provider of Manpower Supply, Workers & Staff Accommodation solutions, as well as Landscaping & Agriculture, Real Estate Development, Engineering Project Management and associated services to Construction, Development & Hospitality. With this holistic approach, ESG provides public and private entities as well as investors with comprehensive solutions at every phase of the project.

Since it was established in 2008, the Abu Dhabi-based ESG has witnessed remarkable growth and expanded its activities to global markets across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. True to its vision to“Be a leading force in building a resilient future,” ESG has placed itself at the center of the UAE's economic boom, stressing its core values of“integrating for impact, creativity, adaptability, and driving client success.” With total assets of AED 3.93 billion as of 30 September 2025, the Group is set for phenomenal growth both inside the UAE and abroad.

About IHC:

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 881.6 billion (USD 239.9 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.