Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results For Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about November 26, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2025.

James C. Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We are pleased to report solid earnings for the third quarter of 2025, along with strong loan growth and core deposit growth. Core deposits increased $97.4 million, or 6.3%, from year-end and total loans increased $60.8 million, or 2.9%. From June 30, 2025 to September 30, 2025, total loans increased $38.7 million, or 1.9%, driven by an increase in commercial real estate loans of $31.9 million, or 3.0%, and an increase in residential real estate loans of $22.6 million, or 2.8%. Our loan growth and disciplined approach to managing funding costs have allowed us to expand our net interest margin to 2.81% as we continue to decrease the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and reduce our reliance on time deposits. Our asset quality remains solid, with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.21%, and total delinquency as a percentage of total loans of 0.21%.”

Hagan concluded,“We remain disciplined in our capital management strategies and during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, we repurchased 499,853 shares of common stock with an average price per share of $9.31. We are pleased with our third quarter results and are committed to delivering long-term value to shareholders through capital management strategies, which include continued loan growth, share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends.”

Key Highlights:

Loans and Deposits

At September 30, 2025, total loans increased $60.8 million, or 2.9%, from $2.1 billion, or 77.9% of total assets, at December 31, 2024 to $2.1 billion, or 77.8% of total assets. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, of $52.3 million, or 6.7%, an increase in commercial and industrial loans of $7.3 million, or 3.4%, and an increase in commercial real estate loans of $2.4 million, or 0.2%, partially offset by a decrease in consumer loans of $1.2 million, or 26.5%.

At September 30, 2025, total deposits of $2.3 billion increased $87.2 million, or 3.9%, from December 31, 2024. Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased $97.4 million, or 6.3%, from $1.6 billion, or 68.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024, to $1.7 billion, or 70.5% of total deposits, at September 30, 2025. Time deposits decreased $10.2 million, or 1.5%, from $703.6 million at December 31, 2024 to $693.4 million at September 30, 2025. Brokered time deposits, which are included in time deposits, totaled $1.7 million at December 31, 2024. The Company did not have brokered time deposits at September 30, 2025. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 90.7% and 91.5% at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

At September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $20.5 million, or 0.96% of total loans, compared to $19.5 million, or 0.94% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, was 363.6% and 362.9% at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. At September 30, 2025, nonaccrual loans totaled $5.6 million, or 0.27% of total loans, compared to $5.4 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. Total delinquent loans decreased from $5.0 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2024 to $4.5 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company did not have any other real estate owned.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin increased one basis point from 2.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 2.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, increased one basis point from 2.82% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 2.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Stock Repurchase Program

On April 22, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized the 2025 Plan, pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to 1.0 million shares of its common stock, or approximately 4.8%, of the Company's then-outstanding shares of common stock, upon the completion of the 2024 Plan. On June 3, 2025, the Company announced the completion of its 2024 Plan under which the Company repurchased a total of 1.0 million shares at an average price per share of $8.79.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 2,535 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $9.74. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 499,853 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $9.31. As of September 30, 2025, there were 972,465 shares of common stock available for repurchase under the 2025 Plan.

The repurchase of shares under our 2025 Plan is administered through an independent broker. The shares of common stock repurchased under the 2025 Plan have been and will continue to be purchased from time to time at prevailing market prices, through open market or privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, depending upon market conditions. There is no guarantee as to the exact number, or value, of shares that will be repurchased by the Company, and the Company may discontinue repurchases at any time that the Company's management (“Management”) determines additional repurchases are not warranted. The timing and amount of additional share repurchases under the 2025 Plan will depend on a number of factors, including the Company's stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, general market conditions, and applicable legal requirements.

Book Value and Tangible Book Value

The Company's book value per share was $11.89 at September 30, 2025, compared to $11.30 at December 31, 2024, while tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased $0.59, or 5.6%, from $10.63 at December 31, 2024 to $11.22 at September 30, 2025. See pages 18-20 for the related tangible book value calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Net Income for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported a decrease in net income of $1.4 million, or 31.0%, from $4.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, to $3.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. Net interest income increased $450,000, or 2.6%, the provision for credit losses increased $1.9 million, non-interest income decreased $238,000, or 7.0%, and non-interest expense increased $122,000, or 0.8%. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.46% and 5.20%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 0.69% and 7.76%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

On a sequential quarter basis, net interest income, our primary driver of revenues, increased $450,000, or 2.6%, to $18.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $17.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest income of $421,000, or 1.4%. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded $425,000 in prepayment penalties and fees (“prepayment penalties”) related to payoffs in the commercial portfolio, compared to $34,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2025. Adjusted net interest income (net interest income, excluding prepayment penalties), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased $841,000, or 4.9%, from the three months ended June 30, 2025 to the three months ended September 30, 2025. See pages 18-20 for the related adjusted net interest margin, excluding prepayment penalties calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

The net interest margin was 2.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.82% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Excluding the prepayment penalties discussed above, the net interest margin increased eight basis points from 2.73% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 2.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, decreased two basis points from 4.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 4.67% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, decreased four basis points from 5.05% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, to 5.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded $425,000 in prepayment penalties related to payoffs in the commercial portfolio, compared to $34,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average loan yield, excluding prepayment penalties, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased four basis points from 4.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 5.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. During the same period, average loans increased $31.1 million, or 1.5%, average securities decreased $1.0 million, or 0.3%, and average short-term investments decreased $6.2 million, or 10.6%. See pages 18-20 for the related average loan yield, excluding prepayment penalties calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, decreased four basis points from 1.98% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 1.94% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased three basis points to 1.04% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from 1.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The average cost of time deposits decreased 18 basis points from 3.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, to 3.51% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, was 5.03% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 5.04%, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, increased $9.0 million, or 1.6%, from $572.8 million, or 24.9%, of total average deposits, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, to $581.8 million, or 25.0% of total average deposits, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.3 million, compared to a reversal of credit losses of $615,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2025. The $1.9 million increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to higher balances in commercial real estate loans and an increase in unfunded commitments of $46.8 million, or 28.1%. The provision for credit losses was determined by a number of factors: the continued strong credit performance of the Company's loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management's consideration of existing economic conditions and the economic outlook from the Federal Reserve Bank's actions to control inflation. Management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, tariffs, inflation and concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the reversal of credit losses of $615,000 was a result of a recovery in the amount of $624,000 on a previously charged-off commercial relationship acquired on October 21, 2016 from Chicopee Bancorp, Inc. As of June 30, 2025, the relationship paid in full.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $43,000, compared to net recoveries of $585,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income decreased $238,000, or 7.0%, to $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, service charges and fees on deposits increased $24,000, or 0.9%, to $2.6 million from the three months ended June 30, 2025 and income from bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) decreased $34,000, or 6.6%, from the three months ended June 30, 2025 to $482,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported $117,000 in other income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans compared to $95,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2025.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported unrealized gains on marketable equity securities of $22,000, compared to unrealized gains of $25,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2025. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported gains on non-marketable equity investments of $243,000 and did not have comparable income during the three months ended September 30, 2025. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported a gain of $4,000 from mortgage banking activities and did not have comparable income during the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $122,000, or 0.8%, to $15.8 million from $15.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Salaries and related benefits increased $378,000, or 4.3%, due to an increase in deferred compensation expense to reflect updated performance award estimates. Software related expenses increased $7,000, or 1.1%, and other non-interest expense increased $57,000, or 4.2%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in professional fees of $163,000, or 26.2%, a decrease in debit card processing and ATM network costs of $41,000, or 6.1%, a decrease in furniture and equipment expense of $38,000, or 7.7%, a decrease in occupancy expense of $28,000, or 2.2%, a decrease in FDIC insurance expense of $23,000, or 5.8%, a decrease in data processing expense of $17,000, or 1.8%, and a decrease in advertising expense of $10,000, or 2.3%. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and the three months ended June 30, 2025, the efficiency ratio was 74.2% and 74.4%, respectively.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $1.0 million, with an effective tax rate of 24.5%, compared to $1.4 million, with an effective tax rate of 23.7%, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in the effective tax rate was due to higher projected pre-tax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Net Income for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

The Company reported an increase in net income of $1.3 million, or 66.3%, from $1.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to $3.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net interest income increased $3.4 million, or 22.8%, provision for credit losses increased $352,000, or 37.4%, non-interest income increased $32,000, or 1.0%, and non-interest expense increased $1.4 million, or 9.5%, during the same period. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.46% and 5.20%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 0.29% and 3.19%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $3.4 million, or 22.8%, to $18.1 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $14.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase in interest and dividend income of $2.2 million, or 7.9%, and a decrease in interest expense of $1.2 million, or 8.9%. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $112.6 million, or 4.6%, increase in average interest-earning assets and an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets of 12 basis points, from the three months ended September 30, 2024 to the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The net interest margin increased 41 basis points from 2.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 2.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, increased 41 basis points from 2.42%, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 2.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, increased 13 basis points from 4.54% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 4.67%, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, increased 11 basis points from 4.90% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 5.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, average interest-earning assets increased $112.6 million, or 4.6% to $2.6 billion, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $73.8 million, or 3.6%, an increase in average short-term investments, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, of $20.3 million, or 63.5%, and an increase in average securities of $19.4 million, or 5.5%.

The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, decreased 30 basis points from 2.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 1.94% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased 11 basis points from 0.93% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 1.04% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average cost of time deposits decreased 93 basis points from 4.44% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 3.51% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, decreased two basis points from 5.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 5.03%, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, increased $22.6 million, or 4.0%, from $559.2 million, or 25.7% of total average deposits, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, to $581.8 million, or 25.0% of total average deposits, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.3 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $941,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2024. The $352,000, or 37.4%, increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to an increase in unfunded commitments of $46.8 million, or 28.1%, during the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to an increase in unfunded commitments of $33.5 million, or 20.7%, during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and a slight deterioration in macroeconomic forecasts. The provision for credit losses was determined by a number of factors: the continued strong credit performance of the Company's loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management's consideration of existing economic conditions and the economic outlook from the Federal Reserve Bank's actions to control inflation. Management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, tariffs, inflation and concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $43,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to net charge-offs of $98,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $32,000, or 1.0%, to $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, service charges and fees on deposits increased $211,000, or 9.0%, income from BOLI increased $12,000, or 2.6%, from $470,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to $482,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported $117,000 in other income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans, compared to $74,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported an unrealized gain on marketable equity securities of $22,000, compared to an unrealized gain on marketable equity securities of $10,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported income of $246,000 on mortgage banking activities due to the sale of $20.1 million in fixed rate residential real estate loans to the secondary market. The Company did not sell any residential loans during the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $1.4 million, or 9.5%, to $15.8 million from $14.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.1 million, or 13.5%, to $9.2 million, due to an increase in deferred compensation expense to reflect updated performance award estimates, advertising expense increased $162,000, or 59.8%, data processing expense increased $47,000, or 5.4%, FDIC insurance expense increased $38,000, or 11.2%, software expenses increased $40,000, or 6.5%, occupancy expense increased $20,000, or 1.6%, and other non-interest expense increased $94,000, or 7.1%. During the same period, these increases were partially offset by a decrease in professional fees of $80,000, or 14.8%, a decrease in furniture and equipment expense of $30,000, or 6.2%, and a decrease in net debit card processing and ATM network costs of $16,000, or 2.5%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the efficiency ratio was 74.2%, compared to 80.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in the efficiency ratio was driven by an increase in total revenues, defined as the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, of $3.4 million, or 19.0%, during the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $1.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 24.5%, compared to $618,000, or an effective tax rate of 24.5%, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Income for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Compared to the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $10.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $8.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.50% and 5.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, compared to 0.44% and 4.74% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income increased $6.7 million, or 15.1%, to $51.3 million, compared to $44.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest income of $6.8 million, or 8.4%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the net interest margin increased 24 basis points from 2.46% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to 2.70%. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.48% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.72% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded $459,000 in prepayment penalties related to payoffs in the commercial portfolio, compared to $8,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company had a fair value hedge which contributed seven basis points to the net interest margin. The adjusted net interest margin, excluding prepayment penalties and income from the fair value hedge, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 29 basis points from 2.39% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to 2.68% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively. The fair value hedge matured in October of 2024. See pages 18-20 for the related net interest margin, excluding prepayment penalties and income from the fair value hedge calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 4.49% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.98% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 4.86% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, average interest-earning assets increased $122.9 million, or 5.1%, to $2.5 billion, from the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in average loans of $63.4 million, or 3.1%, an increase in average short-term investments, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, of $43.6 million and an increase in average securities of $15.2 million, or 4.3%.

The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, was 2.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.12% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased 18 basis points to 1.04% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, from 0.86% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of time deposits decreased 55 basis points from 4.32% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to 3.77% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, increased five basis points from 4.99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to 5.04% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, increased $19.6 million, or 3.5%, from $555.3 million, or 25.8% of total average deposits, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to $574.8 million, or 24.9% of total average deposits, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $820,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $97,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The $723,000 increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to an increase in unfunded commitments of $37.7 million, or 21.4%, changes in the loan mix and a slight deterioration in the macroeconomic environment. The provision for credit losses was determined by a number of factors: the continued strong credit performance of the Company's loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management's consideration of existing economic conditions and the economic outlook from the Federal Reserve Bank's actions to control inflation. Management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, tariffs, inflation and concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $513,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to net charge-offs of $41,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a recovery of $624,000 on a previously charged-off commercial relationship acquired on October 21, 2016 from Chicopee Bancorp, Inc. As of June 30, 2025, the relationship paid in full.

Non-Interest Income

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income decreased $306,000, or 3.2%, from $9.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to $9.3 million. During the same period, service charges and fees on deposits increased $463,000, or 6.7%, and income from BOLI increased $46,000, or 3.2%. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported $212,000 in other income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans, compared to $74,000 during the same period in 2024. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported a gain of $243,000 on non-marketable equity investments, compared to a gain of $987,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported unrealized gains on marketable equity securities of $42,000, compared to unrealized gains on marketable equity securities of $22,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Gains and losses from the investment portfolio vary from quarter to quarter based on market conditions, as well as the related yield curve and valuation changes. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported $11,000 in gains from mortgage banking activities, compared to $246,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 due to the sale of fixed rate residential real estate loans. In addition, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported a loss on the disposal of premises and equipment of $6,000 and did not have a comparable gain or loss during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $3.1 million, or 7.2%, to $46.6 million, compared to $43.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $2.2 million, or 9.1%, due to an increase in deferred compensation expense to reflect updated performance award estimates. Advertising expense increased $346,000, or 36.1%, data processing expense increased $154,000, or 6.0%, FDIC insurance expense increased $135,000, or 12.6%, occupancy expense increased $116,000, or 3.1%, software related expenses increased $79,000, or 4.2%, debit card and ATM processing fees increased $40,000, or 2.2%, and other non-interest expense increased $130,000, or 3.3%. Professional fees decreased $61,000, or 3.6%, and furniture and equipment expense decreased $19,000, or 1.3%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the efficiency ratio was 76.9%, compared to 80.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in the efficiency ratio was driven by higher revenues, defined as the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $3.1 million, representing an effective tax rate of 23.6%, compared to $2.2 million, representing an effective tax rate of 20.9%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase is due to higher projected pre-tax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2025, total assets increased $82.4 million, or 3.1%, from December 31, 2024 to $2.7 billion. The increase in total assets was primarily due to an increase in total loans of $60.8 million, or 2.9%, an increase in investment securities of $7.0 million, or 1.9%, and an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $16.5 million, or 24.8%.

Investments

At September 30, 2025, the investment securities portfolio totaled $373.2 million, or 13.6% of total assets, compared to $366.1 million, or 13.8% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. At September 30, 2025, the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio, recorded at fair market value, increased $18.5 million, or 11.5%, from $160.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $179.2 million. The held-to-maturity securities portfolio, recorded at amortized cost, decreased $11.6 million, or 5.6%, from $205.0 million at December 31, 2024 to $193.4 million at September 30, 2025.

At September 30, 2025, the Company reported unrealized losses on the available-for-sale securities portfolio of $23.8 million, or 11.7% of the amortized cost basis of the available-for-sale securities portfolio, compared to unrealized losses of $31.2 million, or 16.2% of the amortized cost basis of the available-for-sale securities at December 31, 2024. At September 30, 2025, the Company reported unrealized losses on the held-to-maturity securities portfolio of $31.9 million, or 16.5% of the amortized cost basis of the held-to-maturity securities portfolio, compared to $39.4 million, or 19.2% of the amortized cost basis of the held-to-maturity securities portfolio at December 31, 2024.

The securities in which the Company may invest are limited by regulation. Federally chartered savings banks have authority to invest in various types of assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, mortgage-backed securities, certain certificates of deposit of insured financial institutions, repurchase agreements, overnight and short-term loans to other banks, corporate debt instruments and marketable equity securities. The securities, with the exception of $10.8 million in corporate bonds, are issued by the United States government or government-sponsored enterprises and are therefore either explicitly or implicitly guaranteed as to the timely payment of contractual principal and interest. These positions are deemed to have no credit impairment, therefore, the disclosed unrealized losses with the securities portfolio relate primarily to changes in prevailing interest rates. In all cases, price improvement in future periods will be realized as the issuances approach maturity.

Management regularly reviews the portfolio for securities in an unrealized loss position. At September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company did not record any credit impairment charges on its securities portfolio and attributed the unrealized losses primarily due to fluctuations in general interest rates or changes in expected prepayments and not due to credit quality. The primary objective of the Company's investment portfolio is to provide liquidity and to secure municipal deposit accounts while preserving the safety of principal. The available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios are both eligible for pledging to the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) as collateral for borrowings. The portfolios are comprised of high-credit quality investments and both portfolios generated cash flows monthly from interest, principal amortization and payoffs, which supports the Bank's objective to provide liquidity.

Total Loans

Total loans increased $60.8 million, or 2.9%, from $2.1 billion, or 77.9% of total assets, at December 31, 2024 to $2.1 billion, or 77.8% of total assets, at September 30, 2025. The increase in total loans was primarily driven by an increase in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, of $52.3 million, or 6.7%, an increase in commercial and industrial loans of $7.3 million, or 3.4%, an increase in commercial real estate loans of $2.4 million, or 0.2%, partially offset by a decrease in consumer loans of $1.2 million, or 26.5%.

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by the major classification of loans at the periods indicated: