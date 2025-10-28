Equator Introduces 5-In-1 Countertop Air Fryer With Convection, Pizza, Grill, And Dehydrator Functions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances announces the launch of the AF 500, a 0.93 cu. ft. stainless steel countertop powerhouse that unites five essential kitchen appliances into one compact design. Combining the performance of an air fryer, convection oven, pizza oven, grill, and dehydrator, the AF 500 transforms everyday cooking into a seamless, space-saving experience.

Equipped with 360° air circulation technology, the AF 500 delivers consistent heat distribution for faster, healthier, and evenly crisped results-without the excess oil. With dual heating elements and 15 one-touch cooking functions, users can prepare everything from golden fries and roasted vegetables to bubbling pizzas and homemade dehydrated snacks. Despite its compact footprint, the spacious 0.93 cu. ft. interior accommodates family-sized meals with ease, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Built for both performance and durability, the AF 500 features a stainless steel anti-rust exterior, cool-touch handle, and automatic shut-off for added safety. Its LCD touch control panel and interior auto light simplify operation, while a full suite of accessories-including an air fry basket, wire rack, baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie cage, fork, and handle-ensures every recipe is within reach.

“The AF 500 is the all-in-one appliance for modern cooks,” said a company spokesperson.“It's not just about saving counter space-it's about elevating every meal, every time.”

Certified by ETL and backed by a 1-year parts and labor warranty, the Equator AF 500 is designed for convenience, versatility, and lasting reliability.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leading innovator in compact, efficient, and eco-friendly home appliances for over three decades. Offering products that blend advanced technology with modern design, Equator continues to redefine convenience and performance in homes, RVs, and marine environments across the globe.

