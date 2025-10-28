Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Foraco International SA

Foraco International SA


2025-10-28 03:14:25
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:14 AM EST - Foraco International SA: Announced the award of three long-term contracts from Tier One mining customers in Canada and Chile, with a combined expected value of approximately US$150 million. Foraco International SA shares T are trading up $0.10 at $2.18.

MENAFN28102025000212011056ID1110261358



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search