Foraco International SA
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:14 AM EST - Foraco International SA: Announced the award of three long-term contracts from Tier One mining customers in Canada and Chile, with a combined expected value of approximately US$150 million. Foraco International SA shares T are trading up $0.10 at $2.18.
