Rogers, Scotiabank, Cameco At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Aecon Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $29.28. Aecon rose 7.1% on volume of 249,567 shares
Brookfield Renewable Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $60.80. Brookfield Renewable rose 7.9% on volume of 90,019 shares
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $91.61. No news stories available.
Cameco Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $146.54. Cameco, Brookfield, Westinghouse to partner with U.S. in $80B push for nuclear reactors.
Celestica Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $444.50. Celestica today announced that Laurette T. Koellner has rejoined its Board of Directors.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $116.74. For the 10th year in a row, CIBC has achieved the highest rating in Investment Executive's 2025 Report Card on Banks, an annual survey of financial advisors in Canada's major banks.
EMP Metals Corp (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 50 cents. EMP announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.40 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) Hit a new 52-Week High of $194.90. Last week, Hammond rose 27.5% to $179.52 on volume of 761,571 shares.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $164.35. Last week, iA rose 1.6% to $163.34 on volume of 295,493 shares
IGM Financial Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $54.89. Monday, IGM released details related to Wealthsimple's announcement of a financing round of up to $750 million.
National Bank of Canada (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $156.16. National announced Monday the completion of a fund merger and a change to the management fee reduction plan for high net worth investors
Power Corporation of Canada (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $64.33. Power announced Monday that it has agreed to subscribe, through its subsidiary Power Financial Corporation, for Class E Preferred Shares in the capital of Wealthsimple Financial
RF Capital Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $19.98. Monday, RF announced that it has received the required approvals and non-objections, as applicable, from the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Autorité des marchés financiers and the Ontario
Securities Commission for the previously announced plan of arrangement with iA Financial Corporation Inc.
Rogers Communications Inc. (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $55.68. Last week, Rogers released quarterly Non-GAAP EPS of C$1.37, revenue of C$5.35B.
