Italian Flooring Giant Florian Group Launches Natura Flooring In UK

North Yorkshire, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Natura Flooring, part of Italy's prestigious Florian Group , has officially launched in the UK with a new 6,000 sq ft site near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, opening the door to authentic Italian-made wood flooring for British homeowners, architects, and designers.







Every Natura floor is 100% made in Italy from superior European oak and walnut. Crafted by skilled artisans using traditional methods and modern precision. The result is a non-toxic, family safe range that combines timeless beauty, structural integrity, and environmental responsibility, offering Italian quality at prices that remain surprisingly attainable while being shipped from the UK.

"We started this new distribution because the UK is a fantastic market that deserves to understand what true wood flooring really means," said Silvia Florian, Director of Natura Flooring and a member of the founding Florian family.

"With Natura, we make it possible for every customer to have beautifully crafted, responsibly sourced Italian floors that are built to last, without paying premium prices."

The Harrogate facility, located just off the A1 at Junction 47, spans 6,000 square feet and holds more than 1,000 square metres of each flooring range, allowing for rapid next-day delivery and standard delivery within two business days. The site operates by appointment only, offering customers a personalised experience to view collections and discuss their projects directly with the team. A dedicated on-site showroom is under construction and will open in 2026, complementing the existing Northampton showroom. The investment has already created seven local jobs and established a strong UK base for stock, service, and customer support.

All Natura products are FSC® certified and comply with the European Timber Regulation (EUTR), guaranteeing full traceability and sustainable sourcing from controlled European forests. The brand's partnership with the Florian Group ensures every stage of production, from forest to finished plank, follows environmentally conscious practices using renewable energy and zero-waste principles.

Oliver Dodds, UK Sales Manager at Natura Flooring, added: "Imagine walking across a floor crafted with the same precision, beauty, and soul that defines Italian design. That's exactly what Natura Flooring is bringing to the UK. We're thrilled to be able to bring the feet of this country the feel of Italian luxury."

Natura's collections include Engineered Wood Flooring, Solid Wood Flooring, and The Family Floor, a patented hybrid line exclusive to the Florian Group.

The Florian Group's heritage spans more than 50 years and includes collaborations on world-renowned projects. Now, that same craftsmanship and passion are available to British homes and design professionals.

About Natura Flooring:

Natura Flooring, brings timeless beauty of wood flooring into your home, combining premium quality with exceptional design. Natura is the UK's new and emerging wood flooring retailer, and proud to be sister company to Florian, a world-renowned manufacturer based in Venice, Italy. With decades of expertise, Natura deliver expertly crafted floors that blend Italian artistry with the finest European materials.