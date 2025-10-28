$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Stephen Duckett

Stephen Duckett


2025-10-28 03:11:01
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Honorary Enterprise Professor, School of Population and Global Health, and Department of General Practice and Primary Care, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles Activity

Dr Stephen Duckett is an Honorary Enterprise Professor in the School of Population and Global Health and in the Department of General Practice and Primary Care at the University of Melbourne. He has held top health sector leadership positions in Australia and Canada and literally wrote the book on the Australian health care system (Oxford University Press, 6e, 2022). An economist, he is a Fellow of the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia, and of the Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences.

Experience
  • 2020–present Honorary Enterprise Professor, School of Population and Global Health, and Department of General Practice, The University of Melbourne
Education
  • 2006 University of New South Wales, DSc
  • 1981 University of New South Wales, PhD
Research Areas
  • Health Policy (160508)
  • Health Economics (140208)
Honours

Member of teh Order of Australia


The Conversation

MENAFN28102025000199003603ID1110261274



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search