Stephen Duckett
- Honorary Enterprise Professor, School of Population and Global Health, and Department of General Practice and Primary Care, The University of Melbourne
Dr Stephen Duckett is an Honorary Enterprise Professor in the School of Population and Global Health and in the Department of General Practice and Primary Care at the University of Melbourne. He has held top health sector leadership positions in Australia and Canada and literally wrote the book on the Australian health care system (Oxford University Press, 6e, 2022). An economist, he is a Fellow of the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia, and of the Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences.Experience
- 2020–present Honorary Enterprise Professor, School of Population and Global Health, and Department of General Practice, The University of Melbourne
- 2006 University of New South Wales, DSc 1981 University of New South Wales, PhD
- Health Policy (160508) Health Economics (140208)
Member of teh Order of Australia
