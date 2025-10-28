President Ilham Aliyev Reviews Completed 104-Apartment Residential Complex In Zangilan

MENAFN - AzerNews) On October 28, President Ilham Aliyev inspected the newly built 104-apartment residential complex in the city of Zangilan,reports.

The head of state was briefed on the project.

The nearly 2-hectare complex comprises 12 buildings – eight two-story and four three-story – with 104 apartments. Interior finishing is complete, guided by modern architectural standards.

Amenities include children's playgrounds, sports grounds, six above- and underground parking areas, electric vehicle charging stations, underground water reservoirs, and a transformer substation.