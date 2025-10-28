For Christmas Market Season Global Airport Taxi Prepares Increased Fleet

MENAFN - GetNews)As the UK gears up for one of its busiest holiday travel seasons, Global Airport Taxi (GAT) has announced a significant fleet expansion and operational boost ahead of the Christmas Market travel surge. With record numbers of domestic and international visitors expected to visit festive destinations like Manchester, Bath, Birmingham, and Edinburgh, the company is enhancing capacity to meet unprecedented demand for reliable airport transfers.

According to recent travel forecasts, Christmas 2025 is set to see the highest passenger movement in five years, driven by a surge in tourism, retail events, and family reunions. Global Airport Taxi - a leading provider of nationwide airport and intercity transfers - is responding with increased vehicle availability, expanded driver scheduling, and a 24/7 festive operations command centre.

Meeting the Christmas Market Demand

The Manchester Christmas Markets, ranked among Europe's finest, are expected to attract over 2 million visitors this year. With airports like Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, and Luton bracing for heavy holiday traffic, Global Airport Taxi aims to ensure smooth, on-time travel for both locals and tourists heading north to experience the city's winter charm.

“Every Christmas, we see travel chaos - overbooked trains, long taxi queues, and last-minute cancellations,” said, Operations Director at Global Airport Taxi.“That's why we've invested in expanding our nationwide fleet this year - so customers can enjoy guaranteed availability, fixed pricing, and a comfortable journey even during the busiest weeks of December.”

The company's expanded operations will cover door-to-door transfers from all major UK airports to popular Christmas destinations - including Manchester, Birmingham, York, Oxford, and Edinburgh - offering travellers a stress-free start to their holiday experience.

More Cars, More Comfort: What's New This Season

To handle the seasonal rush, Global Airport Taxi has:

✅ Increased its active fleet by 35% across London and the North of England.✅ Added extra MPVs, executive saloons, and 8-seater minibuses for families and group travellers.

✅ Launched a real-time booking tracker to optimize pickup efficiency and reduce waiting times.✅ Partnered with regional taxi affiliates to ensure availability during peak days like Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

This proactive expansion is part of the company's“ Travel Smart, Travel Festive” campaign - an initiative designed to promote reliable, safe, and environmentally conscious travel during the holiday rush.

A Global Brand Ready for Local Festivities

Operating in over 150 international locations, Global Airport Taxi continues to bridge the gap between premium service and affordability. Its UK division - headquartered in London - is known for its transparent pricing, 24/7 customer support, and professional drivers.

This Christmas, the company's Manchester operations hub will serve as a strategic centre for long-distance transfers from Heathrow to Manchester, Gatwick to Manchester, and London to Manchester Christmas Market routes - historically the most in-demand during December weekends.

“We've always believed that great travel begins before the destination,” added Jennifer Daniel, Head of Customer Experience.“By doubling our on-ground readiness this season, we're making sure families, business travellers, and tourists reach their festive destinations on time - comfortably, safely, and happily.”

Supporting Tourism and Sustainability

Global Airport Taxi's seasonal readiness also contributes to the broader UK tourism economy. With holiday markets generating millions in local revenue, efficient transport links play a crucial role in visitor satisfaction and return tourism.

Additionally, the company is taking measurable steps toward sustainability by gradually incorporating hybrid and electric vehicles into its winter fleet. The initiative aligns with the UK's 2030 Net Zero emission goals, reflecting the company's commitment to green mobility even during high-demand travel periods.

✈️ Stress-Free Airport Transfers - Anytime, Anywhere

Travellers can now pre-book holiday transfers via to secure guaranteed rides from all major UK airports. Each booking includes:



Instant online confirmation and fixed prices

Meet & Greet service with name-board pickup

Real-time flight monitoring for delays 24/7 live chat and phone support

Whether it's a trip to the Manchester Christmas Market, a holiday reunion in Birmingham, or a flight home after New Year's celebrations, Global Airport Taxi ensures every journey feels effortless.

About Global Airport Taxi

Global Airport Taxi (GAT) is a trusted international airport transfer platform offering reliable, safe, and affordable rides across 150+ countries. With a focus on professionalism, punctuality, and passenger comfort, the brand continues to lead the UK's private transfer industry - connecting major airports, cities, and holiday destinations with ease.