Wrench-Marked Lighting Announces National Spotlight For Founder Adam Gentzler And Expands Craft-Built Lighting Offerings







Grand Junction, CO - October 28, 2025 - WRENCH-MARKED LIGHTING, the Western-Colorado maker of“art that functions,” announced expanded visibility for its founder, Adam Gentzler, whose craftsmanship and story are drawing national attention.

Gentzler recently filmed for the Legacy Makers docu-series -an Inside Success Network production that profiles entrepreneurs and creators making an impact-and was profiled by The Business Times for his innovative, multi-functional lighting designs.

From one-off statement pieces to purpose-built fixtures, WRENCH-MARKED LIGHTING engineers and manufactures high-quality lamps and lighting using industrial-grade materials-merging utility with artistic expression under a distinctive, workshop-forward brand.

“What you have is all you need,” says Gentzler-a mindset he credits with turning setbacks into fuel for creativity and growth. His upcoming Legacy Makers appearance explores how that philosophy shaped both his craft and the WRENCH-MARKED brand's trajectory.

The Business Times report highlights the company's momentum as Gentzler positions the brand for broader distribution and collaborations while maintaining a hands-on, craftsman standard. The feature also notes Gentzler's Miami filming session connected with the Legacy Makers production, signaling new national exposure for the Grand Junction–based company.

About WRENCH-MARKED LIGHTING

WRENCH-MARKED LIGHTING designs and builds custom lighting that blends industrial utility with artistic expression-delivering singular pieces that work as hard as they wow. Based in Grand Junction, Colorado, the company offers custom commissions and ready-to-ship fixtures for residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces.

